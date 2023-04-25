Child among 11 migrants to drown in shipwreck off Libya

The bodies of 11 migrants including a child were recovered by the Libyan coastguard on Tuesday after their Europe-bound boat sank off the North African country,

At least four survivors of the shipwreck who were able to swim to shore were also helped by the coastguard, AFP reported.

The deaths mark the latest migrant tragedy off North Africa, after a migrant boat sinking last week west of Tripoli killed at least 34 people.

Authorities in the town of Garabulli, about 50km east of Tripoli, were alerted to the presence of bodies floating in the water a few metres from the shore.

They recovered the corpses of 10 men and a girl and placed them in white body bags, and rescued the survivors who were too exhausted to flee on foot, AFP said.

Lying on grass, the survivors tried to catch their breath and regain strength after receiving food and drink from the rescuers.

One of the migrants said the boat had carried about 80 people before it went down near the coastline.

Some fled the area after swimming back to shore, but the fate of others was not immediately clear.

Those on board the stricken vessel included Bangladeshis, Egyptians and Pakistanis, according to passports shown by the survivors.

In the evening, the coastguard carried out a second mission to rescue migrants on board another boat in distress off the same city.

"We rescued 61 migrants who were on another boat and they are all safe," an official of the Garabulli coastguard said.

"They are from Syria, Pakistan, Bangladesh and African countries."