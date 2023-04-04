UN staff in eastern Afghan province stopped from reporting to work

The UN Mission in Afghanistan said on Tuesday that female staff in the eastern province of Nangarhar had been stopped from reporting to work.

"We remind de facto authorities that United Nations entities cannot operate and deliver life-saving assistance without female staff," UNAMA said in a statement.

Since toppling a western-backed government in 2021, the Taliban has tightened controls over women, including barring women from university and closing girls' high schools.

Also on Tuesday, Reuters quoted UN sources that the world body told all Afghan staff not to report to work in Afghanistan for 48 hours for security reasons while it seeks additional information from the Taliban authorities about the ban on Afghan women working for the UN.

In December, the Taliban administration stopped most female NGO employees from working, which aid workers say has made it more difficult to reach female beneficiaries and could lead donors to hold back funding.

The restrictions did not initially apply to the United Nations and some other international organisations. The UN Deputy Secretary General in January flagged concerns that authorities could next restrict Afghan women working at international organisations.

The Taliban administration, which seized power as US-led forces withdrew from Afghanistan after 20 years of war, says it respects women's rights in accordance with its strict interpretation of Islamic law.

Last month, UNAMA chief Roza Otunbayeva told the UN Security Council she feared the Taliban government could extend the ban imposed on women working for NGOs to the UN's women staff.

Since the Taliban regained power, authorities have barred teenage girls from secondary school, women have been pushed out of many government jobs, prevented from travelling without a male relative and ordered to cover up outside of the home, ideally with a burqa.

Women have also been banned from universities and not allowed to enter parks or gardens.

UN special rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan Richard Bennett said in a recent speech in Geneva that the Taliban authorities' policy "may amount to the crime of gender persecution".