World Court orders US compensation over frozen Iranian assets

The International Court of Justice in The Hague has said the US violated international law in freezing some Iranian assets.

In a ruling on Thursday, it demanded compensation from Washington after Tehran claimed it breached a 1995 friendship treaty by freezing some Iranian assets, including more than $2 billion from state bank accounts.

The total amount of compensation to be paid will be determined at a later date.

In 2016, the US Supreme Court ruled money held in its central bank could be used to compensate victims of the 1983 bombing of a US military base in Lebanon believed to be linked to Iran.

Tehran brought the case to the ICJ the same year, claiming it was an attempt to destabilise the government.

The funds amount to more than $2 billion with accumulated interest, belonging to Tehran but held in a Citibank account in New York.

More than 300 people were killed, including 241 Americans, in the 1983 bombing.

While Iran has long denied involvement, a US District Court judge found Tehran responsible in 2003.