Israel raids West Bank home of Palestinian killed by settler

Israeli security forces raided the home of a man killed by a settler on Friday and searched several others near the city of Qalqilya in the occupied West Bank.

Abdul Karim Badie Sheikh, 21, a resident of Sanniriya, a town south of Qalqilya, was shot dead outside the settlement of Ma'ale Shomron on Friday morning, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

Israeli forces also raided two homes in the West Bank city of Tulkarm and one of its suburbs in the early hours of Friday. The owners of the homes, identified as Essam Odeh and Thaer Al A'raj, a released prisoner of war, were also questioned, Wafa reported.

Israeli forces fired shots and stun grenades from a rooftop in the city. No injuries were reported, Wafa said.

Friday's events come after a Palestinian opened fire in Tel Aviv on Thursday, injuring three people before Israeli police killed him.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the incident a “terror attack” amid rising unrest in the West Bank.

Militant group Hamas claimed that the gunman, identified as a 23-year-old former prisoner named Muataz Khawaja, was a member.

Meanwhile, the ninth Palestinian International Marathon kicked off in the West Bank town of Bethlehem on Friday. Runners from more than 90 countries entered the race, Wafa reported.