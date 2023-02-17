Two men and teenager pulled from the rubble 11 days after Turkey earthquake

Two men and a 14-year-old boy were rescued after 10 days beneath the rubble in Turkey, the country's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted.

The teenager Osman was pulled out at the "260th hour after intense efforts", Mr Koca wrote, posting a photo of the boy with his eyes open on a stretcher wearing what appeared to be an oxygen mask and surrounded by medical crew.

He was taken to Katay Mustafa Kemal University Hospital, Mr Koca said.

14 yaşındaki Osman 260’ıncı saatte, yoğun çabaların sonucunda tekrar aramızda. Şu an Hatay Mustafa Kemal Üniversitesi Hastanesinde ilk tıbbi müdahalesi gerçekleştiriliyor. Hepimiz adına yavrumuzun yanındayım. pic.twitter.com/4S5aXp6lMc — Dr. Fahrettin Koca (@drfahrettinkoca) February 16, 2023

One hour later, a 33 year-old man, Mustafa Avci, was also rescued, 261 hours after the 7.8-magnitude quake hit Turkey and Syria.

More than 44,000 people have been killed so far in both countries as rescue efforts die down and aid pours into Turkey.

Mr Koca shared a video of Mr Avci calling up relatives after he was pulled out alive.

"I'm well, there are no issues," he said during the call, the video showed.

The man on the other end of the line breaks down before Mr Avci asks, "How are my mother and others?"

"They're all well, they're waiting for you," the man on the other end of the line shouts, as a small smile of relief appears on Mr Avci's face.

The tremor struck 11 provinces in Turkey.

Turkish officials said rescue efforts in three provinces, Adana, Kilis and Sanliurfa have ended.