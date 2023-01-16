Cargo ship from Ukraine grounded in Bosphorus strait

Several tugs were among vessels sent to provide assistance to the ship

Commercial vessels including vessels which are part of Black Sea grain deal wait to pass the Bosphorus strait off the shores of Yenikapi during a misty morning in Istanbul, Turkey, October 31, 2022. File photo / Reuters
Reuters
Jan 16, 2023
The cargo ship MKK 1, travelling from Ukraine to Turkey, was grounded in Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait on Monday and traffic in the strait was suspended but no damage was reported, shipping agents Tribeca said.

Several tugs were among vessels sent to provide assistance to the ship, the coastguard authority said.

Television footage showed the bow of the ship, carrying 13,000 tonnes of peas, grounded close to the coastline on the Asian side of the Bosphorus.

- This is a developing story.

Updated: January 16, 2023, 6:49 AM
