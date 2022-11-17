Black Sea grain deal extended for 120 days, Ukraine minister says

A Black Sea grain initiative that was set to expire on Saturday will be extended for 120 days, Ukraine’s Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Thursday.

The “Black Sea grain initiative will be prolonged for 120 days”, the minister tweeted.

The UN-brokered deal came into effect in July after warnings that a halt in exports from Ukraine could lead to severe global food shortages and famine.

The ministry said the agreement on extending the initiative was reached in Istanbul.

The deal guarantees safe passage for Ukrainian grain exports through certain Black Sea ports as the war with Russia continues.

Several million tonnes of grain have been exported under the agreement, which was also brokered by Turkey.

#BlackSeaGrainInitiative will be prolonged for 120 days. 🇺🇦 @ZelenskyyUa together w/ @antonioguterres 🇺🇳@UN, 🇹🇷 @RTErdogan & Minister of Defence Hulusi Akar @tcsavunma made another important step in the global fight against the food crisis. — Oleksandr Kubrakov (@OlKubrakov) November 17, 2022

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the initiative "continues to demonstrate the importance of discreet diplomacy in the context of finding multilateral solutions".

"I welcome the agreement by all parties to continue the Black Sea Grain Initiative to facilitate the safe navigation of export of grain, foodstuffs and fertilisers from Ukraine," he said.

"The United Nations is fully committed to supporting the Joint Coordination Centre so that this vital supply line continues to function smoothly," he added. "The United Nations is also fully committed to removing the remaining obstacles to exporting food and fertilisers from the Russian Federation."

"Both agreements signed in Istanbul three months ago are essential to bring down the prices of food and fertiliser and avoid a global food crisis," he added.

The price of wheat has risen 50 per cent since 2021 but since stabilised, partly because of the Black Sea grain initiative.

UN figures show that nearly 500 ships carrying more than 10 million metric tonnes of grain and other food items have departed under the initiative to the world's poorest countries.