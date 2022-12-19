Three police officers killed in Jordan raid

Three Jordanian police officers have been killed and five others wounded in a raid targeting the suspected killer of a senior police officer shot during protests last week.

The suspect was later killed and eight others arrested in the raid, state media said on Monday morning.

No further details were given.

It followed the death of a local deputy police director in the southern province of Maan after protests erupted over low wages and fuel price hikes.

Col Abdul Razzaq Al Dalabeh, the deputy director of Maan's police force, was shot in the head, the Public Security Directorate said on Friday.

The police has threatened to clamp down on "vandals and outlaws" which it says are behind the protests, and extra security forces have deployed in Maan province.

Dozens of people were arrested at the weekend and Tiktok temporarily suspended amid the demonstrations, sparked by a decision from Jordan's fuel pricing committee to raise prices.

Taxi and truck drivers were the first to strike, with the rare unrest spreading to towns and cities across the country, including the capital Amman.

Fuel prices in Jordan have nearly doubled in the past year. The government has promised to examine truck strikers' demands but says it has already paid more than 500 million dinars to cap fuel prices this year.

Security forces used tear gas to disperse crowds in Zarqa on Friday, witnesses told Reuters, while sit-ins calling for more protests were held in mosques in Maan and Amman.

On Saturday, the Public Security Directorate said 44 people had been arrested for participating in "riots" and will be brought before courts.

Jordan's King Abdullah II warned on Friday that "anyone who raises a weapon against the state will be dealt with firmly."