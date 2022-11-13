Netanyahu accepts mandate to form Israeli government

Prime minister-elect Benjamin Netanyahu has accepted a mandate to form Israel's next Cabinet, paving the way for the country's most right-wing government.

Mr Netanyahu, who was in power from 1996 to 1999 and again from 2009 to 2021, was asked to form a government by Pesident Isaac Herzog on Sunday after securing victory in the November 1 elections, the fifth in the last four years.

Mr Netanyahu pledged to form a “stable and responsible government”, representing all residents of Israel “without exception”.

Mr Herzog noted Mr Netyanahu's continuing corruption trial, but said it did not pose a legal obstacle to the veteran leader returning to power.

Public broadcaster Kan reports Cabinet formation talks may take a week amid disputes between Mr Netanyahu's Likud and Religious Zionism, the second-largest party in the winning bloc.

Jointly headed by Bezalel Smotrich and Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir, who united their factions for the elections following pleas from Mr Netanyahu, the party is said to have been angered by Likud “dragging its feet” in signing agreements.

READ MORE What Israelis are saying about today's elections

Ben-Gvir is expected to assume the role of minister of public security, in charge of Israel's police force. His emergence as political kingmaker spells a dramatic turn of fortunes for the ultraconservative, who was banned from the Knesset for inciting racism.

Mr Netanyahu refused to share a stage with him at a holiday event in October, and the US has reportedly considered a “no-contact” policy with Ben-Gvir, a proponent of the extremist Kahanism movement, designated a terrorist group in the US, which has called for the expulsion of Arabs from Israel.

Israeli far-right politician Itamar Ben-Gvir celebrates his party's success in the elections. AP

Ultra-Orthodox Shas leader Aryeh Deri, a former interior minister twice convicted of bribery and tax offences, has reportedly demanded the finance ministry, while Smotrich has asked for defence, amid resistance from top defence officials and Mr Netanyahu, who wants to reserve the ministry for Likud.

The Religious Zionism leader has also demanded the religious affairs and education ministries.

Mr Netyanahu's right-wing and religious allies have made bold claims to various Cabinet positions after helping propel him back to power, granting the former PM a majority he failed to secure in previous elections.

It will come at a price, however, with Religious Zionism and Shas reportedly set to propose dramatic changes to Israel's laws, including invalidating non-Orthodox converts from claiming the right to immigrate to Israel.

Such a move could threaten Israel's strong relations with US diaspora groups and ostracise Mr Netanyahu, a polarising figure still under trial on corruption charges.

It also comes as the UN voted on Friday to ask the International Court of Justice for an advisory opinion on Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories.

Departing prime minister Yair Lapid condemned the move, saying it may lead to “escalation”.