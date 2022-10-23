Iran atomic agency says email hacked from foreign country

Iran's atomic energy organisation said that an email server belonging to one of its subsidiaries has been hacked from a foreign country, and that some information has been published online, state media reported on Sunday.

Hacker group Black Reward said in a statement published on Twitter that it had released information relating to Iranian nuclear activities.

The statement released on Saturday declared support for current protesters in Iran, “in the name of Mahsa Amini and for women, life, freedom.”

Nationwide protests sparked by the death of Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd who died after being detained by morality police for allegedly “inappropriate attire”, have posed one of the boldest challenges to the Iranian regime since protests rocked the country in 2009.

Black Reward said the information released included “management and operational schedules of different parts of Bushehr power plant” and “atomic development contracts and agreements with domestic and foreign partners”.

The atomic energy organisation's general department of public diplomacy and information said “this move was made with the aim of attracting public attention”.

“It should be noted that the content in users' emails contains technical messages and routine and current everyday exchanges,” state media reported.

Talks between world powers and Iran aimed at reviving its 2015 nuclear deal are stalled, with the US saying on October 12 that Tehran had shown little interest in reviving the pact.