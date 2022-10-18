Iranian female climber reported missing after competing without headscarf

A female Iranian climber who did not wear a headscarf while competing in an international competition at the weekend has reportedly gone missing, as protests against the government continue in Iran.

Elnaz Rekabi, 33, became the second Iranian athlete not to adhere to Tehran's strict dress code, while representing her country at the Asian Sport Climbing Championships in South Korean capital Seoul on Sunday.

She finished fourth in the event and make headlines around the world for choosing not to wear the hijab.

The BBC reported that sources close to Rekabi said they have been unable to contact her since Monday night.

Rekabi and the other Iranian athletes left the Garden Seoul Hotel on Monday morning.

They are expected to return to Iran on Wednesday but unnamed sources told BBC Persian that Rekabi's passport and mobile phone had been confiscated.

Iranian authorities have not yet commented on her whereabouts.

In a 2016 interview with Euronews, Rekabi spoke about wearing the headscarf in competitions.

“At the beginning, it was a little bizarre for the other athletes, who were curious about a girl wearing a scarf on her head and an outfit that covered the arms and legs while competing inside in such a hot temperature,” she said.

“For sure, when it's hot the hijab becomes a problem.”

Rekabi won a bronze medal for boulder climbing at last year's competition. She has won more than 80 medals in her career.

Her decision to compete without the hijab comes amid mass anti-government protests that have rocked Iran following the death Mahsa Amini, 22, in the custody of the morality police in Tehran on September 16.

She had been held three days earlier for wearing her hijab “improperly”.

Human rights groups estimate at least 230 people have been killed in the subsequent unrest, including 32 minors.

In 2019, boxer Sadaf Khadem became both the first Iranian woman to win a boxing match, and the first to compete without a headscarf.

She cancelled her return flight to Tehran after a warrant was issued for her arrest.