Forest fires kill 26 and injure dozens in northern Algeria

At least 26 people were killed and dozens injured in forest fires across northern Algeria, the country's interior minister has said.

Fires blazed in 14 districts on Wednesday, killing 24 people in El Tarf, near the border with Tunisia, and two others in Setif, Kamel Beldjoud told state TV.

A woman, 58, and her daughter, 31, were killed in Setif, emergency services said.

In Souk Ahras, near the border with Tunisia, people fled their homes as fires spread before helicopters were sent to tackle the flames.

At least four people in the province suffered burns and 41 others had breathing difficulties, the authorities said.

At least 350 people were moved to safety, media reports showed.

About 50 people were taken to hospital in El Tarf, a city with a population of about 100,000, TV station Ennahar reported.

The gendarmerie has closed several roads as a result of the fires.

Damage caused by wildfires in Setif, Algeria. Getty

"Thirty-nine fires are under way in 14 districts," the emergency services said.

El Tarf was the worst hit, with 16 fires burning in the area.

Helicopters used suspended buckets to drop water on blazes in three areas, including Souk Ahras.

Algeria chartered a Russian water bomber plane, but it broke down and will not be repaired until Saturday, Mr Beldjoud said.

The fires have reopened a debate over concerns about a lack of water bombers in the country.

The Algerian authorities cancelled a contract with a Spanish company for the supply of seven water bomber planes following Algeria's diplomatic row with Madrid this year, Mena Defence said.

No action has been taken to replace the Spanish aircraft, which were set to be supplied by Air Nostrum subsidiary Plysa, local media reported.

Some fires started intentionally

Since the start of August, 106 fires have broken out in Algeria, destroying more than 2,500 hectares of woodland.

Mr Beldjoud said some of the fires were started intentionally.

Thirty people have now died in wildfires this summer.

Algeria is Africa's largest country and has 4.1 million hectares of forest.

Each year, the north of the country is affected by forest fires, a problem that has worsened owing to climate change.

Last year, at least 90 people died in forest fires that ravaged northern areas, destroying more than 100,000 hectares of woodland.