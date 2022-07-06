Ben & Jerry’s sues Unilever over West Bank ice cream deal

Ben & Jerry’s is suing its parent company Unilever to block a deal that would allow its ice cream to be sold in the occupied West Bank.

The ice cream maker claims the deal would be in conflict with the company’s “core values”.

Unilever agreed on a deal to sell the brand and trademark rights in Israel to businessman Avi Zinger.

However, Ben & Jerry’s said the deal would breach its acquisition agreement struck in 2000 with the global consumer goods company.

“Ben & Jerry’s founders insisted on the inclusion of explicit language to ensure the brand’s integrity was not diluted,” the company said in a lawsuit filed on Tuesday in the Manhattan federal court.

Unilever shares were up more than 2 per cent in early trading in London, Bloomberg reported.

The legal action follows a political controversy triggered last year when Ben & Jerry’s said it would halt sales in Jewish West Bank settlements, citing human rights concerns.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told Unilever at the time that the “blatantly anti-Israel” decision would have “serious repercussions, legal and otherwise”.

The stance by Ben & Jerry’s also resulted in US funds — including those managed by the states of New York, Illinois, New Jersey, Florida and Texas — divesting their stakes in Unilever.

A Ben & Jerry's ice cream lorry at the company's factory in Be'er Tuvia, Israel. Reuters

Terry Smith, the founder of Fundsmith and a large investor in Unilever, called it an example of the consumer company’s excessive focus on issues unrelated to its core business to sell food.

Mr Zinger and his company, American Quality Products, filed a lawsuit against Unilever in March, claiming Ben & Jerry’s illegally terminated a 34-year business relationship.

A group of investors sued Unilever last month, alleging the company misled investors about the Ben & Jerry’s board decision.

Unilever said it does not comment on pending litigation but repeated an earlier statement that it had the right to enter the arrangement with Mr Zinger.

“The deal has already closed,” it said.

Unilever employs 2,000 people in Israel where it sells a range of other products.

Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, it maintains control of financial and operational decisions for Ben & Jerry’s brand.

A man walks by Ben & Jerry's ice cream in Jerusalem. AFP

Following the sale, Mr Zinger now has full control to sell Ben & Jerry’s under its Hebrew and Arabic names throughout Israel and the West Bank.

This will “ensure the ice cream stays available to all consumers”, Unilever said last week.

Ben & Jerry’s said the board voted five to two last Friday to sue, with the two Unilever-appointed members voting no. It is seeking an order blocking Unilever from going forward on the deal with Mr Zinger.

“Without this court’s intervention, the independence of Ben & Jerry’s board of directors will be lost, and the company’s brand integrity — 44 years in the making — forever tarnished,” the company said.