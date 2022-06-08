Sudan's UN-backed national dialogue opens amid boycott by major players

As Sudan’s ruling generals and civilian groups sit down for talks on Wednesday, a boycott of the UN-sponsored process by major political parties and pro-democracy groups is casting doubt on whether an agreement could resolve the nation's worsening economic and security woes.

Addressing the nation late on Tuesday night, army chief Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan repeated his assurances that the military will work with everyone to “realise the dreams and aspirations of the Sudanese people to build a democratic state; a country of freedom, peace and justice”.

The negotiations come more than seven months after Gen Al Burhan seized power, ending an uneasy partnership between the military and the pro-democracy forces.

Gen Al Burhan's power-grab ended the democratic transition, deepened Sudan’s economic troubles and sparked a rapid deterioration of security.

Anti-military street protests nearly every day since the October 25 takeover have left more than 100 people dead and about 5,000 injured.

Sudan's military ruler Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan. AFP

Gen Al Burhan said the dialogue was a “historic opportunity” to complete the transition and urged Sudanese groups participating in the dialogue not to obstruct the process.

“We in the military and security institutions, and based on our belief in the shift to democracy, renew our commitment to implement the outcome of the dialogue and our intention to take the military out of politics once the conditions for that are met and these are either a national agreement … or the outcome elections,” he said.

Gen Al Burhan, who promised elections for 2023, initially welcomed the UN-led effort to bring Sudan’s civilian groups to negotiate directly, but he and other top generals later accused the UN special representative, Volker Perthes, of meddling in Sudan’s affairs.

Gen Al Burhan had also threatened to expel Mr Perthes after he warned that Sudan would head towards chaos if its political crisis was not quickly resolved.

Staying away from the national dialogue are the pro-democracy Resistance Committees, the driving force behind the antimilitary street protests.

Also boycotting the process are the main faction of the Forces of Freedom and Change, the military’s chief partner in the transitional administration that ruled the country after dictator Omar Al Bashir's ousting and until the October power-grab.

The the main faction of the powerful National Umma Party has said it will not participate either, leaving in the military’s corner rebel groups that signed a peace deal with the generals in 2020, breakaway factions of political parties and pro-democracy groups as well as tribal chiefs from remote areas in Sudan’s west and east.

Wednesday’s inaugural session of the dialogue comes amid a host of grim reminders of the cycle of violence that has spread across the vast Afro-Arab nation of about 44 million people.

A Sudanese stallholder waits for a customer in a local market in Khartoum, Sudan. EPA

On Tuesday, a five-year-old girl was killed after being run over by security forces in Khartoum's Kalakla district, according to medics aligned with the opposition.

Also on Tuesday, residents said heavy fighting in Sudan's restive Darfur region in the west and South Kordofan in the south has killed at least 27 people and left dozens wounded.

“I am deeply concerned about intercommunal clashes,” Mr Perthes said on Tuesday, referring to the fighting in South Kordofan.