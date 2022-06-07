Sudan reaches 100th protester death since October 2021 coup

One hundred protesters have been killed in Sudan since the October 2021 coup after a civilian was shot by security forces, an opposition medical syndicate said on Monday.

The protester was probably killed by buckshot in Omdurman, said the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors (CCSD), which has been monitoring the deaths and treating the wounded in field hospitals.

The CCSD did not name the civilian but said he is the second to be killed since the state of emergency was lifted on May 29.

Demonstrations organised by neighbourhood resistance committees have continued since a military coup on October 25, which resulted in the detainment and eventual resignation of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok in January.

The country has been without a prime minister since.

Most of those killed in the protests have been young men. Military leaders have promised investigations.

Protests flared in Omdurman on Monday in response to a visit by military leader General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan.

Sudanese protesters hold placards during a rally in June outside the army's headquarters.

The UN and African Union announced direct talks with political groups this week. However, the former ruling civilian coalition, the Forces of Freedom and Change, said they would not participate in the talks as they included parties they said were supportive of the coup. Resistance committees reject any negotiation with the military.

Mr Burhan's lifting of the state of emergency imposed since the coup was described as a trust building measure. However, one protester was shot and killed on Friday, less than a week later.