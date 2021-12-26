Sudanese medics say 178 protesters hurt in latest round of rallies

Doctors linked to Sudan’s pro-democracy movement said on Sunday that 178 people were injured during anti-military rallies the previous day.

Eight suffered wounds caused by live rounds.

Sudanese authorities said 58 police officers were injured during the protests.

It said 114 people were detained and will face prosecution.

Witnesses said security forces used tear gas, stun grenades, rubber bullets and live rounds when they confronted tens of thousands of protesters in Khartoum on Saturday.

The rallies were protesting against the October coup and urging the military to quit politics altogether.

Read more Armed robbers ransack UN compound in Darfur

At least 48 protesters have been killed since army chief Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan seized power on October 25. Hundreds have been injured.

Gen Al Burhan says his coup was meant to correct the country’s democratic transition nearly three years after authoritarian ruler Omar Al Bashir was removed. The coup, he maintains, was designed to save Sudan from sliding into civil war.

On Sunday, doctors aligned with the pro-democracy movement said security forces had chased injured protesters into hospitals, where they fired stun grenades and tear gas, and terrorised medical staff attending to the wounded.

They said some of the wounded were injured while in hospital and that security forces acted in a similar way in the Red Sea city of Port Sudan.

Security forces used teargas, stun grenades, rubber bullets and live rounds when they confronted tens of thousands of protesters in Khartoum on Saturday. EPA

“We call upon the United Nations, the International Committee of the Red Cross, the European Union, the African Union and all international entities and diplomatic allies to stand by the people of Sudan in their quest for freedom, peace and Justice,” the medics said.

The Forces for Freedom and Change, a pro-democracy alliance of political parties and professional and trade unions, said it had made significant progress in talks to unite all opposition movements in a single “popular front”.

It called for the Sudanese to take part in a new round of rallies against military rule planned for Thursday.

“We value our people’s diligent commitment to face the coup and insist on downing it,” it said.

“We renew our adherence to the slogans of our glorious revolution and the creation of a fully civilian authority. Victory will come even if it takes time to arrive.”

Gen Al Burhan has reinstated Abdalla Hamdok, the prime minister he dismissed and placed under house arrest on October 25. But his decision, on November 21, has fuelled protests and cost the prime minister, a British-educated economist, much of his credibility.

The coup in October was condemned internationally.

The US and the World Bank, two of Khartoum’s main foreign donors, suspended aid worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

More recently, the US, Britain and other western powers demanded that authorities investigate reports that women who took part in pro-democracy rallies on December 19 were raped. Members of the security forces are blamed for the assaults.