Israel to tighten West Bank entry restrictions with new policy

A new policy to heavily regulate entry into the West Bank is to be introduced this year.

The wide-ranging policy, to be introduced by Cogat, the Israeli military body in charge of civilian affairs in the West Bank, imposes new restrictions on foreigners who marry Palestinians or who come to the West Bank to work, volunteer, study or teach.

It further extends Israel’s nearly 55-year military rule into nearly every corner of Palestinian life.

The rules do not apply to people visiting Israel or the more than 130 Jewish settlements scattered across the West Bank.

“It’s outrageous that the Israeli military thinks it can micromanage Palestinian society to this extent, to decide who’s qualified to teach at a university, who is entitled to have foreign volunteers,” Jessica Montell, director of the Israeli human rights group HaMoked, told AP.

Her group filed a legal petition with lengthy objections to the policy, leading Israeli authorities to delay its implementation from May 20 until early July.

Cogat said the procedures formalise the application process and expand the “range of permitted purposes for entering the area”. It said the procedures are part of a two-year pilot and that “certain parts” are already being re-assessed.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Arab-Israeli war, while Palestinians want it to form the main part of their future state. Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett considers it the historical heartland of the Jewish people.

Palestinians from abroad who wish to visit the West Bank would have to list the names and ID numbers of family members — and say whether they themselves own property in the West Bank or stand to inherit any. Many fear that could pave the way for their land to be seized by settlers.

