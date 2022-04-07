Multiple casualities as latest Israel shooting hits Tel Aviv

Multiple people were wounded on Thursday in a shooting in central Tel Aviv, officials said, the latest in a series of attacks across Israel.

Patients suffering injuries "of various degrees" were being treated, the United Hatzalah emergency services said in a statement.

A photo shared by the emergency services showed shattered glass laying on the street in front of a bar, beside a pile of stools and tables.

"There were a number of very serious scenes in which attacks took place," said medic Akiva Kauffman.

Israeli police said there were at least two casualties in the shooting.

Eleven people have been killed in three prior attacks in Israeli cities since March 22.