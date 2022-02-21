John Kerry: Ukraine conflict cannot be a distraction from climate change action

Tackling climate change requires accelerated action despite the world’s current preoccupation with Russia and Ukraine, US climate envoy John Kerry said on Monday.

Mr Kerry, who served as secretary of state in the Obama administration, is visiting Cairo before the Cop27 climate conference in November, which will take place in Sharm El Sheikh.

He said the task this year was to bring more countries on board to set ambitious climate goals as well as implementing pledges made at Cop26 in Glasgow.

“We meet this morning in Egypt well aware of other tensions in the world, understanding that there are lives and principles at stake in what is happening with respect to Ukraine today,” Mr Kerry told reporters after meeting Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.

“But that does not change the reality of what is happening every day with respect to our climate. That is a national, international security threat to all of us.”

The US and Egypt have created a working group to set priorities for Cop27 and support Egypt's energy transition, the two men said after their meeting.

Egypt has set a goal of generating 42 per cent of its power from renewable sources by 2030, though experts have suggested the target could be more ambitious.

The government says it is preparing a new strategy for the period up to 2050.

“There are no politics in this. There is no ideology in this … This is about a threat to our planet,” said Mr Kerry.

“Because of the predicament we have put ourselves in we must move faster, much faster.”

The US envoy later met President Abdel Fattah El Sisi. He is scheduled to give a talk later on Monday at the American University in Cairo.

(With additional reporting by AP)