Libyan parliament taps ex-minister as next PM, despite Dbeibah declining to go

Libya's Parliament appointed former interior minister Fathi Bashagha to be the country's new interim prime minister on Thursday in a challenge to the current unity government.

Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, who was appointed in a UN-organised vote to lead the country until December 24 elections, which were delayed, has said he does not recognise the authority of the House of Representatives in Tobruk and has refused to leave office.

Parliament Speaker Aguila Saleh said the other challenger, Khaled Al Bibas, dropped out of the race although local media quoted the candidate as still demanding a formal vote in parliament.

“The House of Representatives unanimously approved Fathi Bashagha to head the government,” parliamentary spokesman Abdullah Bliheg said in a tweet.

The mandate for Mr Dbeibah's government ended on December 24 and the House of Representatives insisted on finding a new interim leader for the country despite the UN's calls for the focus to be on elections rather than a transitional government.

The move echoes the 2014 schism in which two parallel governments emerges in the east and west. It will be likely to revive the deep rifts from when the different administrations backed rival armed groups fighting for control before last year's ceasefire.

This paved the way for Mr Dbeibah's unity government in March to bring the rival administrations together and organise elections.

Failures to agree on the terms of the December election led to the vote being postponed indefinitely.

On Tuesday, the interim prime minister said he would step down only to make way for an elected government, not one nominated by the Parliament.

“I will not allow new transitional periods. We will not retreat from our role in government that we pledged to the people until elections are achieved,” Mr Dbeibah said.

The UN, Western powers and some politicians have called for Mr Dbeibah to stay.

Mr Dbeibah on Thursday morning survived a failed assassination attempt.

Mr Dbeibeh and Mr Bashagha are both from Misurata, the powerbase of many of the militias that led the revolution and still hold sway, and have the backing of various armed groups in the capital.

Libya has endured a decade of conflict since the 2011 uprising that toppled former dictator Muammar Qaddafi, leaving a patchwork of militias vying for control over an oil-rich country riven by deep tribal and regional divisions.