WHO says Omicron overwhelming health systems in Eastern Mediterranean

Covid-19 cases continue to climb in the Eastern Mediterranean region as a result of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, placing an increased burden on healthcare systems and workers.

The highly contagious Omicron variant comprises the majority of new cases detected in the region, Dr Ahmed Al Mandhari, the World Health Organisation's regional director for the Eastern Mediterranean said on Wednesday.

The Eastern Mediterranean region comprises 21 member states and occupied Palestine, with a population of nearly 679 million people.

The region has reported more than 18.3 million cases and almost 320,000 deaths. Cases increased by 37 per cent in the week ending on January 22, compared to the previous week.

“The current Covid-19 situation in our region continues to be of concern,” Dr Al Mandhari said in Cairo.

Omicron, which has been detected in over 140 countries worldwide, contributed to an 89 per cent increase in cases in the region in the first week of January compared to the last week of December.

The second week of January saw a 71 per cent increase compared to the week before.

“While most cases due to the variant may be milder in severity, it is still causing hospitalisations and deaths, and even less severe cases are overwhelming health facilities,” Dr Al Mandhari said.

On Tuesday, Egypt recorded 1,800 new Covid-19 infections, the highest number of daily cases since the pandemic began.

In Libya, daily Covid-19 cases have increased from 400 to more than 2,000 since Omicron was detected in the country on December 29.

