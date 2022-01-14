Iran's supreme leader shares bizarre Trump assassination animation on website

The website of Iran’s supreme leader has published an animated video that appears to show a robot calling in a drone strike to assassinate former US president Donald Trump.

The video, posted earlier this week on the site of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, depicts an animated Mr Trump on a golf course in Florida being tracked by a wheeled robot.

As dramatic music plays, the robot appears to call a drone strike, A man on the golf course with the former US leader receives a message on his phone reading: “Suleimani's murderer and the one who gave the order will pay the price.”

The animation ends with a title reading “revenge is definite”, followed by a picture of Suleimani.

.@khamenei_ir has released an animated video depicting the assassination of former President Donald Trump.



The video threatens revenge for killing of #QassemSoleimani.



This act of aggression must be met with strength by @SecBlinken @USEnvoyIran @ClimateEnvoy @JakeSullivan46 pic.twitter.com/dOGNiGpdVh — Iranian Americans for Liberty (@LibertyIranian) January 13, 2022

The video mirrored a propaganda poster last year also showing Mr Trump on a golf course. It called for revenge for the assassination of Suleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike in Iraq in 2020.

Suleimani, who headed the Quds Force, the foreign operations arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps, was killed along with his Iraqi lieutenant, Abu Mahdi Al Muhandis, near Baghdad International Airport.

Al Muhandis was leader of Iran-backed Iraqi militia Kataib Hezbollah and deputy commander of the Popular Mobilisation Forces umbrella group of militias – also known as Hashed Al Shaabi.

READ MORE Iran talks: Biden administration plans public messaging campaign

Earlier this month, Iran’s hardline President Ebrahim Raisi demanded Mr Trump be “prosecuted and killed.”

“If not, I’m telling all American leaders, don’t doubt that the hand of revenge will come out of the sleeves of ummah,” Mr Raisi said, referring to the worldwide community of Muslims.