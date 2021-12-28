Saudi singer Areej Abdullah found dead at her Cairo home

Aspiring Saudi singer Areej Abdullah was found dead in her Cairo home on Monday, police said.

Abdullah was reportedly found by her maid, who arrived for work in the morning to find her still in bed, not breathing.

She quickly alerted officials and the case was referred to the country's prosecutor-general, who ordered a post mortem examination.

Forensic experts determined that the cause of death was a pulmonary embolism.

Investigations showed she had been in poor health of late, and that she had spent time in hospital before being released after her condition improved last week.

The Saudi celebrity was the daughter of the late Saudi singer Abdullah Muhammad.

Her death was confirmed on Twitter by several Saudi entertainment industry people, including Saudi screenwriter and actor Mohammed Salama on Tuesday.

Abdullah released several singles, including one with lyrics written and composed by Prince Saud bin Abdulmajid.

She also participated in the Alexandria Festival through the Culture and Arts Association.

A week before her sudden death, Areej spoke to her fans on social media, wishing them a happy new year and announcing that she was about to release a new single.