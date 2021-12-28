Libyan government could face reshuffle amid election date pressure

Amid international pressure on the Libyan government to set a new date for presidential elections, Libya’s interim government might be facing a reshuffle.

The mandate for the transitional Government of National Unity (GNU) was meant to end on December 24, when the poll was scheduled to be held, but was delayed after disagreements on the final list of candidates.

UN Special Adviser on Libya Stephanie Williams said on Monday that the focus should be on ending the country’s “interminable transitional period”, rather than making changes to the present government.

But the same day, the parliament’s electoral committee recommended that a “realistic roadmap measured in stages, not in dates” be set in place to “prevent a repeat” of the December 24 experience, which it blamed on the High National Election Commission (HNEC).

The parliament also suggested a restructure to the GNU in an attempt to achieve stability in Libya’s political climate.

There were high hopes placed on the presidential elections, which were meant to put an end to a political, economic and security crisis in Libya since the Nato-backed overthrow of Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.

As Libya celebrated its 70th anniversary for independence on Saturday, the British embassy issued a statement recognising the GNU as the country’s official authority until elections were held.

This was seen by the parliament as an attempt to intervene in the country’s politics and, on Monday, it declared the British ambassador to Tripoli persona non grata.

HNEC said it disqualified 25 of the 98 applicants for the presidential elections, who included Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, who is being sued in the US for the deaths of families, and Qaddafi’s son, Saif Al Islam, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes committed during his father’s rule.

Monday’s parliamentary session has been suspended until Tuesday — when it is also expected to discuss the fate of interim prime mInister Abdulhamid Al Dbeibah, who himself is a candidate, despite making promises that he would not seek to become president.

The GNU was created in March after UN-backed talks that brought together warring factions for the first time.

Now, with delays and talk of reshuffles rife, fears of an escalation in violence are mounting.