Army and militia deployed in Sudan's capital ahead of planned anti-military protests

Thousands of troops and militia forces were deployed across Sudan's capital Khartoum early on Saturday, in anticipation of rallies by pro-democracy protesters demanding an end to military rule, eyewitnesses said.

Soldiers and Rapid Support Forces militia were manning checkpoints on all Nile bridges in the capital. The bridges were sealed off with concrete barriers and barbed wire, witnesses said.

Troops have also blocked roads leading to the military headquarters and the Nile-side Republican Palace, both in central Khartoum.

Saturday’s rallies are expected to attract hundreds of thousands of protesters in Khartoum and other cities across the country, ratcheting up pressure on the military to step aside two months to the day after army chief Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan led a military takeover that derailed the democratic transition.

Gen Al Burhan last month reinstated Abdalla Hamdok, the prime minister of a civilian-led government he dismissed when he seized power.

But the move fuelled protests as activists and opposition politicians saw this as an attempt to camouflage direct military rule.

Mr Hamdok was branded a traitor by activists.

Saturday’s rallies come six days after hundreds of thousands took to the streets in Khartoum and elsewhere in Sudan to demand a civilian government and for the military to quit politics.

Security forces used tear gas, stun grenades, rubber bullets and live rounds to disperse them.

At least two people were killed and some 300 were hurt on December 19. The two fatalities took to nearly 50 the number of protesters killed since the October 25 takeover.

A protester lies wounded on the ground after security forces fired tear gas on demonstrators at an anti-military rally in Sudan's capital Khartoum. AFP

There are allegations that at least eight female protesters were raped last Sunday by security forces.

The alleged rapes were strongly condemned by foreign powers, including the US and Britain, and led to calls for authorities to investigate.

There were similar allegations in June 2019 when security forces moved to break up a sit-in protest outside the military headquarters in Khartoum.

At least 100 protesters were killed then, with the bodies of some thrown into the Nile.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Demonstrators fly the Sudanese flag as they mark the third anniversary of the uprising that deposed the government of Omar Al Bashir, in the capital Khartoum. All photos: AFP

An investigation began shortly after the incident, with a six-month deadline to publish the findings.

Two years later, there has been no progress, amid speculation the military and its allied militia suspended the probe over concerns the findings could implicate the top brass.

Gen Al Burhan also said the killing of protesters since his October 25 takeover would be investigated, but has yet to give any details like who will investigate or when the findings will be announced.

The US and the World Bank have suspended hundreds of millions of dollars worth of aid to Sudan in response to the October 25 military takeover.