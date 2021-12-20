Sudan's pro-democracy rallies leave more than 100 injured

At least 123 people were injured in Khartoum on Sunday, Sudan's Health Ministry said, after security forces used tear gas and stun grenades to disperse the tens of thousands who took to the streets demanding an end to military rule.

Sunday’s protests in the Sudanese capital and elsewhere in the country were among the largest since a military takeover in October derailed the country's democratic transition and led to a political crisis.

A Sudanese protestor helps another one affected by tear gas in clashes with security forces during protests outside the Republican Palace in the capital Khartoum, Sudan, 19 December 2021. EPA

A November 21 deal that reinstated Abdalla Hamdok, the prime minister of the civilian-led government dismissed by the military, fuelled street protests. For the protesters, the deal turned the former UN economist from a symbol of hope to a traitor.

The ministry said all but two of the 123 injured protesters were in Khartoum. The other two were in Kassala, in eastern Sudan.

The ministry’s figure appeared to be on the conservative side, given the size of the crowd and the response of the security forces.

An unofficial report put the number of the injured at 300 or more.

A doctors’ union linked to the pro-democracy movement that meticulously verifies and tallies casualties has yet to issue its report on Sunday’s violence.

Protesters were initially denied the use of Nile bridges linking the capital’s three main districts, with troops and police sealing them off.

A tight security ring was also thrown around the presidential palace and the headquarters of the military, both of which are in central Khartoum.

Protesters celebrate after reaching Sudan's Nile-side presidential palace at the heart of Khartoum on December 19, 2021. Photo: Reuters.

But the protesters, showing determination not seen in post-takeover rallies, braved tear gas and stun grenades, breaking through the lines of troops and police to march on the palace. Several thousand protesters reached the palace’s gates and intended to stage a sit-in protest outside its walls.

Additional security forces later arrived at the scene and dispersed them with volleys of tear gas fired at quick succession, according to witnesses.

Sunday’s rallies, given their size and the resolve shown by their participants, have increased the pressure on Mr Hamdok and Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, the army chief and leader of the October takeover.

The pair will now have to quickly find a way out of the crisis or face renewed unrest that could spiral out of control and push the country towards chaos.

Sudanese security forces guard the Republican Palace in the capital Khartoum after protesters reached it in protests on December 19. Photo: EPA

Sunday’s rallies marked the third anniversary of the start in 2018 of a popular uprising. This forced the military to remove from power longtime authoritarian ruler Omar Al Bashir in April 2019.

Behind the latest rallies are the Sudanese Professionals’ Association, the Forces for Freedom and Change, and the Resistance Committees, three main groups that engineered that 2018-2019 uprising.

“We call on our people to continue escalating resistance against the coup until power is handed over to the people,” the Forces for Freedom and Change said late on Sunday.

“The people will triumph and the December Revolution will not be defeated … we call on all forces of revolution and change to rally behind one popular front not just to defeat the coup but to build a new nation.”