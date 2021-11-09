A look inside an Iranian tattoo parlour - in pictures

Ramin prepares to work on a customer at a tattoo parlour in Tehran.

Reuters

Fariba, an Iranian tattoo artist, works at a beauty salon in the Iranian capital.

Reuters

Mersad works on a design for a client at his home in Tehran.

Reuters

Ramin works on a design on a customer's leg. Tattoo artists in Iran have faced fines and jail for carrying out their work.

Reuters

Fariba prepares her tattoo machine at a salon in Tehran. There are no specific laws against tattoos in Iran, but authorities strongly oppose them as a western phenomenon.

Reuters

An Iranian man shows off his latest tattoo. Body art has become hugely popular among young people in Tehran.

Reuters

Ramin sketches a tattoo design for a customer. Tattoo artists work in parlours, beauty salons or at home.

Reuters

Fariba tattoos a flower on the arm of a woman in Tehran. Some public places in Iran display signs warning tattooed people they are not welcome.

Reuters

Ramin tattoos a customer at a parlour in Tehran. Some Iranian artists say the internet played an important role in the increased popularity of tattoos.