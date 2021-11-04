Israel's lawmakers pass first state budget in 3 years

Israeli lawmakers passed the country's first state budget in three years on Thursday in a victory for the ideologically disparate coalition that unseated veteran premier Benjamin Netanyahu in June.

MPs approved a 609 billion shekel ($194 billion) spending plan for 2021 and are to resume debate later in the day on a 573 billion shekel package for next year.

“Celebration day for the state of Israel,” prime minister Naftali Bennett tweeted after the vote.

“After years of chaos, we have formed a government, we have conquered Delta (a variant of the coronavirus) and now, praise God, we have passed a budget for Israel.”

The stakes could not have been higher for Mr Bennett, a right-wing religious-nationalist whose coalition of hawks, centrists, left-wingers and Islamists controls just 61 of the 120 seats in parliament.

His coalition had until November 14 to get the budget approved to prevent parliament from being dissolved, which would have forced the fifth election in three years.

Israel had not passed a state budget during that time, a symptom of the unprecedented political gridlock that plagued the country from December 2018 until when Mr Bennett's government was sworn in.

It took until 5am for parliament to complete the vote on the 2021 budget with hundreds of spending measures requiring individual votes through the night.

But there had been fears the process might take days with now opposition leader Mr Netanyahu playing the role of spoiler for the government that finally brought an end to his 12 straight years in power.

Commentators said the ease and relative speed with which the budget passed showed the coalition could hold together even with its deep ideological differences and its wafer-thin majority.

Mr Netanyahu had addressed lawmakers during the debate, accusing Mr Bennett of leading “a government of liars".

“We must bring down this irresponsible government,” he told MPs.

Mr Bennett retorted that the opposition under the former premier's leadership was seeking only “chaos”.

“We want stability,” he said.

It was a budget deadlock that sank the last, short-lived coalition led by Mr Netanyahu and his alternate premier Benny Gantz.

Mr Gantz accused Mr Netanyahu of deliberately blocking the budget's passage in December 2020 to force an election, which the premier hoped would secure him and his right-wing allies an outright Knesset majority.

But Mr Netanyahu came up short in the March vote for the fourth time in two years, paving the way for Mr Bennett and centrist leader Yair Lapid, now the foreign minister, to forge a coalition.