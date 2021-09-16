Egypt's El Sisi and Bahrain's King Hamad discuss regional security on Cairo visit

Egyptian president renews commitment to Gulf security

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi meets King Hamad of Bahrain in Sharm El Sheikh. Photo: Egyptian President's Office

Cairo, Egypt
Sep 16, 2021

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Bahrain’s King Hamad met on Thursday at the Egyptian Red Sea resort city of Sharm El Sheikh, where Cairo renewed its commitment to the security of the Gulf region.

“The president has emphasised Egypt’s continuing commitment to its constant position on the security of the Gulf and its rejection of practices that strive to destabilise it,” the Egyptian president's office said.

The two leaders also discussed the situation in Libya, where presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for December aim to end a decade of turmoil.

Mr El Sisi and King Hamad also discussed Afghanistan, where the Taliban have returned to power 20 years after their regime was toppled by a US-led coalition.

Updated: September 16th 2021, 7:32 PM
Tightening the screw on rogue recruiters

The UAE overhauled the procedure to recruit housemaids and domestic workers with a law in 2017 to protect low-income labour from being exploited.

 Only recruitment companies authorised by the government are permitted as part of Tadbeer, a network of labour ministry-regulated centres.

A contract must be drawn up for domestic workers, the wages and job offer clearly stating the nature of work.

The contract stating the wages, work entailed and accommodation must be sent to the employee in their home country before they depart for the UAE.

The contract will be signed by the employer and employee when the domestic worker arrives in the UAE.

Only recruitment agencies registered with the ministry can undertake recruitment and employment applications for domestic workers.

Penalties for illegal recruitment in the UAE include fines of up to Dh100,000 and imprisonment

But agents not authorised by the government sidestep the law by illegally getting women into the country on visit visas.

Mubadala World Tennis Championship 2018 schedule

Thursday December 27

Men's quarter-finals

Kevin Anderson v Hyeon Chung 4pm

Dominic Thiem v Karen Khachanov 6pm

Women's exhibition

Serena Williams v Venus Williams 8pm

Friday December 28

5th place play-off 3pm

Men's semi-finals

Rafael Nadal v Anderson/Chung 5pm

Novak Djokovic v Thiem/Khachanov 7pm

Saturday December 29

3rd place play-off 5pm

Men's final 7pm

Match info

Uefa Nations League Group B:

England v Spain, Saturday, 11.45pm (UAE)

