Egypt reopens tomb at Giza plateau after 15-year restoration

The famed Step Pyramid near the southern cemetery of King Djoser, in Saqqara, south of Cairo, is ready to welcome back visitors. AP

The south tomb of the Djoser funerary complex, a prominent relic of the Giza archaeological plateau, reopened to visitors on Tuesday after a 15-year restoration, Egypt's tourism ministry said.

A group of tourists visiting the Giza plateau were invited to an impromptu tour of the south tomb on Monday led by the Tourism and Antiquities Minister, Khaled El Anany.

The Djoser complex is home to the oldest known pyramid in the world, the Step Pyramid of Djoser, which was opened to visitors last year after being closed for restoration in 2006.

The south tomb of the complex is made up of two parts, a rectangular limestone block or "mastaba" on the surface and a labyrinth of passages leading to a tomb on the subterranean level.

The tourism ministry said on Monday that renovations to the south tomb consisted of extensive repairs to the floors of the tomb to make them safe for visitors to walk on, as well as significant changes to the stone staircase leading to the subterranean portions of the tomb.

Additionally, a new staircase leading into the tomb has been installed to reduce footfall on the ancient stairway, which had been damaged over the years.

The stairs down to the tomb have been refurbished. AP

A Unesco world heritage site, the funerary complex is historically significant as the earliest known example of the ancient Egyptian custom of pharaohs being buried in pyramid-shaped tombs.

The Step Pyramid is believed to have been built by Imhotep, a notable ancient Egyptian architect who was Pharaoh Djoser’s vizier – a high-ranking political adviser.

The underground portion of the south tomb is located about 30 metres below the surface entrance and consists of labyrinthine passageways that open on to a pink granite burial chamber.

A worker stands inside the tomb, after its restoration. AP

The granite of the burial chamber was also restored to fix cracks in the structure, the tourism ministry said.

On account of the tomb’s old age, historians are in disagreement over what the burial chamber was used for.

The prevailing theory, however, is that it housed canopic jars containing the king’s organs, a burial custom that would become ubiquitous in ancient Egypt.

Past the burial chamber to the east are the south tomb’s galleries, which are decorated with blue faience tiles. The tiles were secured in place after several had come loose over the centuries.

The south tomb’s galleries are decorated with blue faience tiles. AP

The design of the tomb and galleries are an imitation of the chambers beneath the Step Pyramid, which is believed to be the final resting place of Djoser. The south tomb is located about 20 metres from the Step Pyramid.

The entire tomb has also been fitted with a new lighting system, said the ministry.

South Africa v India schedule Tests: 1st Test Jan 5-9, Cape Town; 2nd Test Jan 13-17, Centurion; 3rd Test Jan 24-28, Johannesburg ODIs: 1st ODI Feb 1, Durban; 2nd ODI Feb 4, Centurion; 3rd ODI Feb 7, Cape Town; 4th ODI Feb 10, Johannesburg; 5th ODI Feb 13, Port Elizabeth; 6th ODI Feb 16, Centurion T20Is: 1st T20I Feb 18, Johannesburg; 2nd T20I Feb 21, Centurion; 3rd T20I Feb 24, Cape Town

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Dubai works towards better air quality by 2021 Dubai is on a mission to record good air quality for 90 per cent of the year – up from 86 per cent annually today – by 2021. The municipality plans to have seven mobile air-monitoring stations by 2020 to capture more accurate data in hourly and daily trends of pollution. These will be on the Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah, Rashidiyah, Al Wasl, Al Quoz and Dubai Investment Park. “It will allow real-time responding for emergency cases,” said Khaldoon Al Daraji, first environment safety officer at the municipality. “We’re in a good position except for the cases that are out of our hands, such as sandstorms. “Sandstorms are our main concern because the UAE is just a receiver. “The hotspots are Iran, Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq, but we’re working hard with the region to reduce the cycle of sandstorm generation.” Mr Al Daraji said monitoring as it stood covered 47 per cent of Dubai. There are 12 fixed stations in the emirate, but Dubai also receives information from monitors belonging to other entities. “There are 25 stations in total,” Mr Al Daraji said. “We added new technology and equipment used for the first time for the detection of heavy metals. “A hundred parameters can be detected but we want to expand it to make sure that the data captured can allow a baseline study in some areas to ensure they are well positioned.”

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

