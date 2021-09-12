Four Turkish soldiers killed in Iraq and Syria

The border wall between Turkey and Atimah town in Idlib, Syria. Osman Orsal

Four Turkish soldiers were killed in attacks in Syria and Iraq on Saturday and Sunday, Turkey's defence ministry said.

Two soldiers died on Saturday in an attack in Syria's Idlib region. A third soldier involved in the same attack died on Sunday, the ministry said.

Another solider was shot dead on Sunday in northern Iraq, where Turkey is carrying out operations against Turkish Kurd militants.

The Idlib Media Centre said the attack on Saturday took place on the road linking the north-western city of Idlib with the eastern town of Bensh.

Idlib is the last rebel stronghold in Syria and is home to a so-called "de-escalation" zone patrolled jointly by Turkish troops and Russian forces allied to the Syrian regime.

On Sunday, Russian air strikes targeted the town of Kansafra, south of Idilb, the media centre said.

Turkey's operation in Iraq targets the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has bases there and which is designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the US and the European Union.

The group launched an insurgency in south-east Turkey in 1984 in which more than 40,000 people have been killed.

Turkey's defence ministry said it "neutralised" four PKK militants on Sunday.

