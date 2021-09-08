Arab ministers agree road map to help Lebanon tackle electricity crisis

The energy ministers of four Arab countries agreed on Wednesday on a “road map” to help solve the electricity crisis in Lebanon.

The ministers from Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt and Syria discussed during a meeting in Amman, a US-endorsed project to transport Egyptian gas through Syrian territory to fuel electricity generation in Lebanon.

They did not give a timeline for the project.

The decades-old power shortages in Lebanon became in the last few weeks part of the political competition between the US and Iran in the Middle East.

Lebanon's Energy Minister Raymond Ghajar, Jordan's Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Hala Zawati, Syria's Minister of Oil and Mineral Resources Bassam Tohme and Egypt's Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources,Tarek El Molla meet in Amman, Jordan on Wednesday. Reuters

Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El Molla described the meeting as "preliminary".

He said the four countries needed to agree on "the readiness of the infrastructure" to pump the gas.

"We have to check on the network and its auxiliaries. Contractual points should be also reviewed," he told reporters after the meeting at the Energy Ministry in Amman.

"We put a road map and after doing the reviews we hope that pumping occurs at the earliest opportunity," he said.

His remarks appeared more cautious than that of Jordanian Energy Minister Hala Zawati, who said the pipeline is "almost ready" to transport the gas.

If realised, the project would be the first major integration of the Syrian regime in a regional effort, after the Arab league and international community isolated it in 2011 for its crackdown on revolt against five decades of Assad family rule.

It would also require exemptions from US sanctions on the regime in Damascus. Washington has said it does not oppose the project.

US officials also indicated that the project would be more preferable to them than Iranian moves to supply Lebanon with fuel for electricity.

With US encouragement, Jordan and Egypt said last month that they were willing to supply Lebanon with gas and electricity.

The Syrian government swiftly agreed to playing a role in the project.

While the meeting in Amman was also expected to discuss supplying Lebanon with electricity from the Jordanian grid, official Jordanian television said the proposal has been postponed.

From left: Jordan's Hala Zawati, left, Egypt's Tarek El Molla, Syria's Bassam Tohme and Lebanon's Raymond Ghajar in Jordan's capital Amman on Wednesday. AFP

Ms Zawati said the issue will be discussed in the next few weeks.

The Jordanian and Egyptian offers came after Hezbollah said last month that Iran would supply Lebanon with fuel for electricity generation.

Two vessels with Iranian gas oil are reportedly in the Red Sea on their way to Lebanon, in possible contravention of US sanctions against Iran.

Lebanese Energy Minister Raymond Ghajar said his country hoped to receive enough Egyptian gas to power a 450 megawatt station at Deir Ammar on the Mediterranean.

This represents about 15 per cent of Lebanon’s generation capacity.

State electricity in the country has been virtually non-existent for most of this year, with Lebanon’s economic crisis deepening.

Deir Ammar is the only main power station in Lebanon connected to the Arab Gas Pipeline, which links Egypt to Syria through Lebanon and Jordan.

Syrian Oil Minister Bassam Tohme said the gas network in Syria was "operational".

But a Syrian contractor working on government projects told The National that it would take at least a year to repair sections of the Arab Gas Pipeline running through areas under control of the regime.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Emergency phone numbers in the UAE Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

Hydrogen: Market potential Hydrogen has an estimated $11 trillion market potential, according to Bank of America Securities and is expected to generate $2.5tn in direct revenues and $11tn of indirect infrastructure by 2050 as its production increases six-fold. "We believe we are reaching the point of harnessing the element that comprises 90 per cent of the universe, effectively and economically,” the bank said in a recent report. Falling costs of renewable energy and electrolysers used in green hydrogen production is one of the main catalysts for the increasingly bullish sentiment over the element. The cost of electrolysers used in green hydrogen production has halved over the last five years and will fall to 60 to 90 per cent by the end of the decade, acceding to Haim Israel, equity strategist at Merrill Lynch. A global focus on decarbonisation and sustainability is also a big driver in its development.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

The specs: 2018 Jaguar F-Type Convertible Price, base / as tested: Dh283,080 / Dh318,465 Engine: 2.0-litre inline four-cylinder Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 295hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 400Nm @ 1,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.2L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

Price, base / as tested: Dh182,178

Engine: 3.7-litre V6

Power: 350hp @ 7,400rpm

Torque: 374Nm @ 5,200rpm

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 10.5L / 100km

Brief scores: Kashima Antlers 0 River Plate 4 Zuculini 24', Martinez 73', 90+2', Borre 89' (pen)

Other IPL batting records Most sixes: 292 – Chris Gayle Most fours: 491 – Gautam Gambhir Highest individual score: 175 not out – Chris Gayle (for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors in 2013) Highest strike-rate: 177.29 – Andre Russell Highest strike-rate in an innings: 422.22 – Chris Morris (for Delhi Daredevils against Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017) Highest average: 52.16 – Vijay Shankar Most centuries: 6 – Chris Gayle Most fifties: 36 – Gautam Gambhir Fastest hundred (balls faced): 30 – Chris Gayle (for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors in 2013) Fastest fifty (balls faced): 14 – Lokesh Rahul (for Kings XI Punjab against Delhi Daredevils in 2018)

