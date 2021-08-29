Emmanuel Macron reaches Erbil after attending conference in Baghdad

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Iraq's Erbil city early on Sunday morning.

He was received by Kurdistan region president Nechirvan Barzani, AP reported.

Mr Macron was in the country to attend the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership, which France co-organised with Iraq.

Countries taking part in the conference included Saudi Arabia and Iran.

The French leader described Saturday’s summit meeting as “historic,” showcasing Iraq’s return to stability following the ruinous war against ISIS, which was defeated in 2017.

After decades of conflict, Iraq is seeking to reclaim a leadership role and status in the Arab world with a centrist policy and a determination among the country’s top leaders to maintain good relations with the US and its regional allies and also Iran.

Gulf Arab and Iranian officials met in Baghdad on Saturday on the sidelines of a regional summit that Iraq hoped would encourage its neighbours to talk to each other instead of settling scores on its territory.

The meetings came months after regional foes Iran and Saudi Arabia resumed direct talks in Iraq that have achieved no breakthrough but have helped offset escalating tension in the Middle East, Reuters reported.

Iraq's security has improved in recent years but it is still plagued by big power rivalries, rampant corruption among its own politicians and heavily armed militias.

Competition for influence in the Middle East between Iran on one side and the US, Israel and Gulf Arab states on the other has made Iraq the scene of attacks against US forces and assassinations of Iranian and Iraqi paramilitary leaders.

MATCH INFO Northern Warriors 92-1 (10 ovs) Russell 37 no, Billings 35 no Team Abu Dhabi 93-4 (8.3 ovs) Wright 48, Moeen 30, Green 2-22 Team Abu Dhabi win by six wickets

Strait of Hormuz Fujairah is a crucial hub for fuel storage and is just outside the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route linking Middle East oil producers to markets in Asia, Europe, North America and beyond. The strait is 33 km wide at its narrowest point, but the shipping lane is just three km wide in either direction. Almost a fifth of oil consumed across the world passes through the strait. Iran has repeatedly threatened to close the strait, a move that would risk inviting geopolitical and economic turmoil. Last month, Iran issued a new warning that it would block the strait, if it was prevented from using the waterway following a US decision to end exemptions from sanctions for major Iranian oil importers.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

