US coalition shoots down drone over Syria

A US-led coalition jet shot down a drone in eastern Syria on Saturday, the US military said on Sunday.
The unmanned aircraft was deemed a threat, it said.
“Coalition aircraft successfully engaged and defeated a UAS through air to air engagement in the vicinity of Mission Support Site Green Village,” said coalition spokesperson US Army Colonel Wayne Marotto.
He added that the safety of Coalition personnel in the area “is the highest priority” and said the “Coalition has the inherent right to self-defence.”
“The UAS was deemed a threat and self-defence measures were taken.”
The Pentagon last month said it was deeply concerned about attacks on US personnel in Syria and Iraq after US diplomats and troops were targeted in three rocket and drone attacks that wounded two American service members.
