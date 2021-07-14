We could beat Covid-19 variant without lockdown, says Israeli PM

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Wednesday that the country could beat a concerning rise in new coronavirus cases without a nationwide shutdown.
But Mr Bennett said that would depend in part on people wearing masks indoors to suppress the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.
He said he had instructed police to increase enforcement of the mask rule, with large fines for people who break it.
“That’s the fair thing to do, because it’s wrong to have people who are lazy and hurt the rest of the public,” Mr Bennett said.
A national shutdown, he said, was “a last resort", a reflection of the government’s effort to keep Israel’s economy strong.
“Stop shaking hands,” he told Israelis, suggesting an elbow bump instead. “Stop kissing and hugging except within the family.”
He also urged Israelis not to travel abroad as the Delta variant spreads in Europe and elsewhere.
New daily infections in Israel climbed to more than 700 on Wednesday, despite one of the world’s fastest inoculation campaigns.
More than 5.7 million people of Israel’s population of 9.3 million have been vaccinated at least once. About 5.2 million people have received two doses.
Israel has a mask-wearing mandate for people gathering indoors but adherence is poor, even on public transport and in hospitals, and enforcement is lax.
Most cases are mild and serious cases remain relatively low, but almost all new cases are due to the highly contagious Delta variant.
Mr Bennett also announced that Prof Salman Zarka, head of the Ziv Medical Centre in northern Israel, would oversee the country’s response as the new coronavirus chief.
Prof Zarka, a member of Israel’s Druze minority, formerly commanded the Israeli army’s medical corps and ran the Israeli field hospital providing humanitarian aid to Syrians.
David Frum: Trump's bungling of coronavirus will reshape US politics
Hussein Ibish: How will 'President Joe Biden' deal with the Middle East?
Raghida Dergham: Can Trump's coronavirus strategy help reboot his re-election bid?
- v Australia, today
- v Sri Lanka, Tuesday
- v New Zealand, Saturday,
- v South Africa, June 15
- v England, June 18
- v India, June 22
- v Bangladesh, June 24
- v Pakistan, June 29
- v West Indies, July 4
Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg
Bayern Munich v Real Madrid
When: April 25, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)
Where: Allianz Arena, Munich
Live: BeIN Sports HD
Second leg: May 1, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid
1) Organ donors can register on the Hayat app, run by the Ministry of Health and Prevention
2) There are about 11,000 patients in the country in need of organ transplants
3) People must be over 21. Emiratis and residents can register.
4) The campaign uses the hashtag #donate_hope
First Job: Abu Dhabi Department of Petroleum in 1974
Current role: Chairperson of Al Maskari Holding since 2008
Career high: Regularly cited on Forbes list of 100 most powerful Arab Businesswomen
Achievement: Helped establish Al Maskari Medical Centre in 1969 in Abu Dhabi's Western Region
Future plan: Will now concentrate on her charitable work
Uefa Champions League quarter-final second leg:
Juventus 1 Ajax 2
Ajax advance 3-2 on aggregate
- Natural and grey hair takes colour differently than chemically treated hair
- Taking hair from a dark to a light colour should involve a slow transition through warmer stages of colour
- When choosing a colour (especially a lighter tone), allow for a natural lift of warmth
- Most modern hair colours are technique-based, in that they require a confident hand and taught skills
- If you decide to be brave and go for it, seek professional advice and use a semi-permanent colour
Editorial: What 'Fight Island' means for Abu Dhabi and the world
Chitrabhanu Kadalayil: It took too long to suspend IPL cricket
Ian Hawkey: In 2020, we learned what fans mean to sport
Ali Khaled: Euro 2020 vision on host cities is short-sighted
