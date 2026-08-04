Uniqlo launches first standalone hijab collection in Malaysia

Japanese retailer Uniqlo is introducing its first standalone hijab collection, which will arrive in stores in Malaysia on August 17, expanding its long-standing approach to wardrobe essentials in the realm of modest dressing.

The AlRism hijab is perhaps the most recognisable in the three-style collection. Cut from the brand's signature performance Al Rism fabric, it offers UV protection while helping regulate body temperature, making it particularly suited to humid climates and long days outdoors.

As temperatures rise across much of Asia and the Gulf, lightweight technical textiles have become increasingly sought after, not only by athletes but also by women seeking comfortable everyday attire.

The second style is the Satin hijab, which comes with a subtle sheen, perfect for occasions requiring a more polished look without being overly formal. The final style, the Georgette, is cut from a lightweight, fluid material designed to create an elegant drape.

The Satin hijab has a subtle sheen. Photo: Uniqlo Show caption: The Satin hijab has a subtle sheen. Photo: Uniqlo

All three styles come in an easy-to-wear triangular shape and a range of colours to complement every wardrobe.

The Georgette version will be available in 12 shades, from muted olive, navy and pale blue to peachy-pink and deep wine, while the Al Rism style comes in eight neutral tones, including navy, grey, beige and brown. The Satin hijab is offered in six rich shades, including rust, red, silver-grey and black.

Uniqlo's venture into modest wear

The launch builds on foundations laid more than a decade ago. In 2015, Uniqlo partnered with British-Japanese designer Hana Tajima on a modest wear collection that included a hijab and debuted in Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand before expanding to the UK and US the following year.

The fashion industry at large has increasingly embraced the modest wear category, with brands ranging from Nike, which introduced its performance Nike Pro Hijab in March 2017, to Dolce & Gabbana’s high-end abayas and shayla collections, to Max Mara and COS incorporating relaxed silhouettes that naturally lend themselves to modest wardrobes.

The Georgette hijab will be available in 12 shades. Photo: Uniqlo Show caption: The Georgette hijab will be available in 12 shades. Photo: U…

Can I order the Uniqlo hijab in the UAE?

For consumers in the region, however, this latest collection will remain out of reach.

Uniqlo does not have a retail presence in the Middle East yet, despite sustained demand, meaning that shoppers will have to rely on international online stores to get their hands on the new collection.

The hijabs will be available online in Malaysia, so customers can use Aramex's Shop & Ship forwarding services to deliver purchases to the Gulf. Travellers visiting Malaysia will also be able to purchase the collection in-store.

There is also no information on when the hijabs will be available in other countries, and it remains to be seen whether this latest launch signals a broader international rollout.