How Pierpaolo Piccioli is rewriting the codes of Balenciaga

Pierpaolo Piccioli’s return to fashion in October, at the helm of Balenciaga, was more than just industry news – the move felt almost cosmically inevitable.

After departing from Valentino following a transformative 25-year tenure, Piccioli resurfaced at the storied Spanish maison that has long been defined by radical form, intellectual curiosity and couture-level experimentation. For a designer such as Piccioli, celebrated for romanticism, painterly colour and sculptural elegance, Balenciaga represented a fascinating, almost preordained evolution.

His spring/summer 2026 debut, unveiled inside the house’s imposing Paris headquarters, proved to be a telling moment. Rather than erasing the codes of Balenciaga’s past – a familiar move for newly installed creative directors eager to establish authorship – Piccioli approached the archive with near reverence.

The opening look, a black sack dress paired with oversized insect-like sunglasses, nodded simultaneously to Cristobal Balenciaga’s revolutionary 1957 Chemise dress and to the futuristic visual language of Demna, Piccioli’s predecessor and the architect of Balenciaga’s recent cultural dominance, before his move to Gucci.

Backstage at the autumn/winter 2026 ready-to-wear show by Balenciaga. Photo: Balenciaga Info

Elsewhere, traces of Demna’s streetwear vocabulary lingered in elongated shorts, severe crop tops, fitted pencil skirts and voluminous bomber jackets, now softened under Piccioli’s unmistakably poetic hand through shimmering fringing and fabric flowers.

Construction remained central. Piccioli carved leather into a dramatic wide-collared jacket with sleeves puddling around the elbow; a deeply folded midi skirt that swayed heavily with each step; and a sculptural cape cut from a single hide. Another leather look, also fashioned from one uninterrupted piece of skin, took the form of a backless apron, underscoring his technical mastery.

Leather and elongated silhouettes dominate the autumn/winter 2026 collection. Photo: Balenciaga Info

Cristobal’s signature Watteau backs reappeared in dresses and jackets, while echoes of the house’s 1960s bridal couture resurfaced in black-and-white leather. There were nods, too, to Nicolas Ghesquière’s era at the house, through cocoon coats and tall riding hats tied scarf-like beneath the chin, while the 2001 Le City bag returned in both oversized and miniature proportions.

Piccioli’s gift for tailoring emerged by Look Three: a sack dress cut to the hip and paired with impeccably tailored trousers. By Look Six, shocking pink opera gloves introduced the vivid colour synonymous with his Valentino years. The finale, a dusty grey-rose strapless gown gathered delicately at the neckline, with a dropped waist and hem, carried the effortless romance that has become his signature.

For autumn/winter 2026, Piccioli deepened the conversation, opening with nine looks in black. Embracing a darker mood while continuing Balenciaga’s exploration of proportion, he presented the collection as co-ed, much like Demna before him. Menswear featured elongated double-breasted overcoats with collars stretched into hoods, alongside jumpers and tops with asymmetrical hems and distorted tailoring that felt elegantly subversive.

An archive image of a show by founder Cristobal Balenciaga. Photo: Balenciaga Info

For women, a black blouson jacket became a micro-mini dress worn with slouchy boots, while a drape of emerald cloth transformed into a caped gown offset by turquoise opera gloves. A cocoon coat arrived with shoulders dropped almost to the elbow, while a camel tailored coat was peeled open at the lapels to expose the clavicle with couture-like sensuality. Balenciaga’s historic drop waist returned in a minidress cinched with a belt slung low on the hips, while prim cocktail silhouettes were toughened with biker boots, clashing polish with youthful irreverence. Across the collection, Piccioli’s eye for colour remained unmistakable, with sunset orange, Klein blue, carmine, magenta, forest green and rich burgundy punctuating the inky black palette.

Colours comes in the form of sunset orange, forest green and rich burgundy. Photo: Balenciaga Info

At Valentino, Piccioli explored modern glamour. At Balenciaga, he appears intent on exploring something more cerebral – perhaps the architecture of couture itself. It is fitting, then, that Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel once described Cristobal as “the only true couturier”, while Christian Dior famously called him “the master of us all”.

Few designers possess both the technical precision and emotional intelligence required to carry that legacy forward, and since the house opened in 1919, only seven designers have led it. The weight of expectation on Piccioli’s shoulders must be immense. Yet, he is wasting little time reshaping the house on his own terms.

Couture is Piccioli's native language. Photo: Balenciaga Info

Collaborations have already signalled a willingness to disrupt, from crystal-scattered kitten heels created alongside Manolo Blahnik, to lambskin combat boots and an elevated varsity jacket produced for the National Basketball Association.

Balenciaga remains one of fashion’s most complex houses to navigate, built equally on avant-garde provocation and commercial appetite. Demna’s era attracted a generation captivated by irony, exaggeration and deliberate disruption. Piccioli must now speak to that audience while remaining faithful to his softer, more romantic sensibility. His challenge lies in balancing the intellectual purity of Cristobal’s legacy with the realities of contemporary luxury culture.

Several looks in the autumn/winter 2026 show are dominated by an inky black palette. Photo: Balenciaga Info

This week, Piccioli will unveil his first haute couture collection for the house − the true test of his vision. Couture, however, is his native language. His instinct for colour is rivalled perhaps only by Miuccia Prada, while his devotion to craftsmanship and savoir-faire was memorably demonstrated when he brought Valentino’s entire atelier onto Rome’s Spanish Steps for the finale of his July 2022 couture presentation.

Now, all eyes are on Balenciaga, its clients and its parent company Kering. Most of all, the pressure rests on Piccioli himself as he prepares to rewrite the codes of one of couture’s most formidable houses.