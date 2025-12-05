Getting older means 24 hours matters more, so why not extend the weekend?

I used to think I could do it all. But as I’ve grown older, and my priorities have shifted, I’ve realised that’s no longer true.

Trying to get eight hours of sleep after working a nine-hour day and still finding time for the gym, errands, chores, cooking and caring for my cats feels harder than ever. As much as I want a balanced life where everything aligns, it just isn’t happening.

My sleep has suffered the most, especially as I put more energy into my fitness routine and caring for my pets. On top of that, stress or anxiety often make proper rest feel impossible. Being able to get eight, or even seven, hours of uninterrupted sleep feels more like a luxury than a necessity.

These days, 24 hours rarely feel like enough time and after the recent Eid Al Etihad break, when there was a lovely four-day weekend, I’m convinced it isn’t. I think many of us would benefit from a shortened work week, if only because it gives space for a three-day weekend to reset. The world feels more stressful than ever, and after rebounding from the Covid-19 pandemic, it seems harder for people to prioritise their well-being.

Whenever I bring this up with friends, most agree that an extra day would make a noticeable difference. Countries such as Belgium, Iceland and Japan have already started pushing for shorter work weeks. In the UAE, Sharjah moved to a four-day work week in 2022, with Friday, Saturday and Sunday off.

According to the emirate’s Department of Statistics and Community Development, research shows the policy in Sharjah made a significant positive impact on employee well-being. There has been a 90 per cent increase in job satisfaction, 87 per cent improvement in mental health and an 86 per cent boost in productivity.

Just imagine a permanent three-day weekend where there’s enough time to do things such as grocery shopping, meal preparation and attending appointments. Rather than trying to cram everything into two days and racing to catch up, there’s an extra 24 hours to breathe, unwind and actually relax.

An extra 24 hours would allow people more freedom to do things for themselves, such as preparing healthy meals. Photo: Or Hakim / Unsplash

And beyond rest, a shorter work week allows healthier habits and routines to take shape. Most people I know want to exercise, cook proper meals, sleep more and make time for hobbies, but squeezing all of that “extra” stuff into the current five-day work week feels unrealistic.

People deserve time for small joys during a busy week, such as seeing friends, spending unrushed time with pets or family, or taking short trips without needing to plan too far ahead. After all, think of how many people go away on long weekends, exploring other emirates or taking quick trips to neighbouring countries to unwind.

For many, a longer weekend would also mean having time for things that often fall to the bottom of the list, such as reading, organising the home, trying a new activity, or simply having a slow morning without an alarm.

There’s also a social benefit that people rarely talk about. When stretched thin, social plans can become another source of stress. Having a longer weekend gives more flexibility to connect, whether that means visiting family, joining a fitness group or even picking up interests once abandoned.

It also makes room for the everyday things that help us feel recharged, whether that means catching up with a friend without watching the clock, getting a haircut, going for a massage or wandering around a mall without rushing. These things may seem minor, but they’re often the first to disappear when life gets busy.

An extra day is only 24 hours, but it’s 24 hours to breathe, reset and do things that make you feel like yourself again.

The bottom line is: we can’t be everything to everyone, especially when the world already feels far too busy and we’re running on empty. A little more space in the week doesn’t just make the days feel lighter, it reminds us that life feels different when we’re not rushing through it.

