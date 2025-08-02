Should you update your skincare routine during pregnancy?

Women are advised to change their skincare routine throughout our lives.

Hormonal teenage skin requires different products and ingredients than mature skin, while recent evidence suggests menopausal skin benefits from different creams and serums than those targeted for ageing skin.

When it comes to pregnancy, advice usually centres on solely rubbing oils and moisturising creams on to growing bellies to soothe the skin and reduce stretchmarks, yet there is a lot more at play hormonally during this time in a woman's life.

Why do pregnant women need a different skincare routine?

“The body undergoes hormonal changes during pregnancy, which can cause changes in the skin,” confirms Dr Marian Coutinho, specialist dermatology at Kaya Clinic. “The commonly seen changes include darkening of the skin, especially on the face, abdominal line, underarms and breasts; acne breakouts; skin tags; and spider or varicose veins.”

There are several reasons why pregnancy affects skin in varying ways, including hormonal fluctuations, increased blood flow and stretching skin, leading to itching, increased hair growth and excessive oil production, among others.

“More than 90 per cent of pregnant women notice skin alterations, many of which are completely normal,” says Dr Swathi Dembala, specialist dermatology and cosmetology, Aster Clinic, Jumeirah Lakes Towers. “It's not uncommon for patients to develop or experience flare-ups of acne during pregnancy, often due to the rise in androgen levels stimulating oil glands.”

Some women experience dry skin and pigmentation during pregnancy. Getty Images

This is why many women are advised to switch up their daily routine during this time. Dr Ali recommends being mindful in changes to sensitivities, too: “Heightened skin sensitivity can make previously well-tolerated products irritating.”

Skin can also become more dry during pregnancy, requiring hydrating products that can aid elasticity. Bodycare, too, can differ from face care, with experts suggesting thicker, richer creams such as cocoa or shea butter, almond oil and products rich in vitamin E.

What skincare to adopt and avoid

Some common skincare ingredients are discouraged during pregnancy due to potential safety concerns, too.

Consult an expert before using essential oils, many of which must be avoided during pregnancy. iStockphoto.com

“Stay away from harsh exfoliants such as retinol and BHAs,” says Chandre Ruiters, beauty and laser therapist at Skin Laundry. “You could use low doses of lactic or glycolic acids to help retexture and brighten the skin. Vitamin C is also a substitute to help with the brightening of the skin.”

Additionally, pregnant women are advised against using harsh exfoliants and products that have strong fragrances or are alcohol-based.

Instead, Ruiters says: “Hyaluronic acid will keep your skin hydrated without any irritation. Niacinamide is good to calm inflammation and build the skin’s barrier, and ceramides are good to nourish and protect the skin.”

For itchy skin, calamine lotion or oatmeal-based creams can be soothing.

“A simple routine with mild, soap-free cleansers and fragrance-free moisturisers can go a long way in keeping the skin comfortable and healthy,” says Dr Dembala.

It's important to check products containing – and steer clear of undiluted bottles of – certain essential oils. “Clary sage, rosemary and peppermint oils should be avoided, but lavender and camomile can be used, in very small, diluted doses,” says Dr Ali.

Skincare for stretch marks

Stretchmarks and dry, sore skin as the baby grows can be a common experience. Getty Images

“During pregnancy, an expectant mother can undergo various changes to the skin caused by a multitude of factors. These changes are common and usually harmless,” says Dr Lola Ali, skincare expert and aesthetician at Euromed Clinic Dubai.

“One of the most noticeable changes is the development of stretch marks, which appear as pink, red, purple or white streaks on areas such as the abdomen, breasts or thighs due to rapid stretching and hormonal effects on collagen.”

Collagen production naturally increases during pregnancy to support the growing uterus, skin stretching and foetal development. However, the rapid stretching of the skin can disrupt collagen and elastin in the middle dermis layer resulting in stretch marks.

“Collagen and elastin fibres in the dermis can tear,” says Dr Dilruba Begum, specialist dermatologist, RAK Hospital. “These microtears heal over time, but often leave behind stretch marks that may fade but rarely disappear entirely. While not forever altered in function, the texture and appearance of the skin can be changed long-term.”

Dr Dembala says that “keeping the skin well hydrated is particularly helpful in managing dryness and may also help reduce the severity of stretch marks”.

Hyperpigmentation, skin tags and veins

Pregnant women often experience a darkening of the skin due to pigmentation, which is also known as chloasma or the “mask of pregnancy”.

The darker patches are triggered by increased levels of oestrogen and progesterone, which in turn stimulate melanin production. Additionally, pregnant women are more susceptible to sun damage, with UV exposure exacerbating pigmentation, so a high SPF sunscreen is recommended.

“Pregnancy can cause dark patches on the face and a darkening of the linea nigra on the abdomen,” says Dr Dilruba Begum, specialist dermatologist, RAK Hospital. “Acne is common as hormonal fluctuations can trigger breakouts, even in women who previously had clear skin. Increased sensitivity means skin can become more reactive, itchy, or prone to dryness, and spider veins and varicose veins can appear due to increased blood volume and pressure on veins.”

Switching up the skincare routine – with a care for products to avoid – can help alleviate some of these symptoms, while others may fade away over time.