Four new products at Beautyworld Middle East to try

Beautyworld Middle East, the region’s largest international trade fair for the beauty industry, may have concluded on Thursday but it brought to our shores four new products for fragrance and skincare seekers.

Here’s what you can buy in (or get shipped to) the Middle East from this month:

DillyDilly

A newly launched South Korean brand from Dubai, DillyDilly debuted its beauty line, which it says combines the minimalistic penchant that Korea is known for with the vibrant colour palette of the Middle East. On shelves now are the brand’s Love Velvet lip glosses (plus a line of colourful make-up sponge puffs), which come in shades to suit all manner of skin tones.

The lip glosses cost Dh85 and the sponge puffs cost Dh45, and both can be bought from dillydilly.ae.

Dermaliscio's Anti-Wrinkle Lifting Cream

The brand promises tighter skin in one month

American brand Dermaliscio, which has outposts in Jordan and Bahrain, showcased its most powerful anti-wrinkle face cream yet, which it says provides the skin with moisture for up to three days. This inside-out regenerative hydration helps to fill deep wrinkles, with the cream’s firming agents working to tighten the skin and fight signs of fatigue. The product includes anti-inflammatory, antiseptic and soothing properties, as well as protecting the skin from harmful UV rays. Another (rather tall) claim: the brand says skin will be three times firmer and four times more toned after one month of daily application.

The cream costs $124 and can be bought from dermaliscio.net.

Oliambru Baume De Beaute A L'Immortelle Corse

The multi-use balm can be used on the skin and hair

A multi-use treatment by French brand Isula Parfums, this was the winner of this year's Natural Product of the Year in the fragrance category at Beautyworld Middle East. Made of organic essential oils, including Italian strawflower, and vegetable oils, the balm can nourish and hydrate skin (face and body) and hair alike. The brand says it has natural sun protection thanks to its ingredients, which include delicately scented amber, ciste corse (rock rose), Tahitian gardenia and balsamic resin.

The balm costs Dh35 and can be bought from oliambru.corsica

Parfum d'Aube

Parfum d’Aube has notes of ambergris, karo-karounde and leather

Italian fragrance house Arte Profumi chose Beautyworld Middle East to launch its latest scent. Parfum d’Aube is a deep, velvety perfume with notes of ambergris, karo-karounde and leather.

Besides signature scents, the family-run company from Rome is known for its customisations, which it says allows clients to “mix the mono-fragrances to create their own olfactory code”.

Arte Profumi costs $284 and can be bought from arteprofumi.it/shop

In the know

Product launches and distribution channels aside, the organisers and participating brands from Beautyworld Middle East also shed light on three related trends.

1. Men are an important target market

It’s official. Men are increasing their expenditure on personal care products, with Euromonitor International reporting an 11 per cent year-on-year increase in value globally. The GCC men’s grooming market is valued at US$1.1 billion in an industry projected to be worth $12 billion by 2022.

Elaine O’Connell, show director for Beautyworld Middle East, says: “Many men are using products in their everyday care regime … and the male product space is becoming important in an industry also driven by an increase in male awareness when it comes to choosing the right product range that meets both physical and ethical needs.

2. Ethical grooming is on the up

In-house research conducted by the show’s organisers suggests that 40 per cent of men want their beauty products to be “clean”, which is in line with the sustainable beauty trends taking the female cosmetic industry by the storm.

Maurizio Ficcadenti, global manager for cosmetics packaging brand Baralan, says: “The pandemic has changed the way we conceive beauty and grooming. In the past year, we spent a significant amount of time at home and there was a peak in the skincare market, and a high request of formulas for daily personal care routines. Now people are more mindful about their own habits … and beauty is increasingly associated with the concepts of health, hygiene and self-care … which will continue to be a major consumer driver post-pandemic.”

3. Unisex is the way forward

In light of the changing landscape and increase in demand for ethical male products, the final frontier for the cosmetics industry is genderless make-up. “With societal norms like fairness, gender roles and body image being challenged, the products themselves and the marketing involved will see a positive change towards gender sensitivity,” says Argha Chowdhry, head of export for personal care manufacturer RSH Global.

Fuelled by a Gen Z consumer base, combined with male customers who are increasingly getting comfortable with skincare, it is presumed brands will now take an ingredient-centric approach rather than gendered marketing.