Le Grand Controle: first hotel opens in the grounds of the Palace of Versailles

Tourists can now stay on the grounds of France's famed Palace of Versailles for the first time, thanks to the opening of a new luxury hotel.

Made up of 14 rooms and suites, the luxurious Le Grand Controle has opened, offering guests the chance to spend the night within one of the world’s most opulent addresses, and experience luxury fit for royalty.

The hotel is situated within three historic buildings dating back to 1681, which have been restored by architect and interior designer Christophe Tollemer, offering stunning views over the palace’s famous Orangerie.

Built by Louis XIV's preferred architect Jules Hardouin-Mansart, the garden features orange, lemon, oleander, palm and pomegranate trees.

The hotel is named after one of the three buildings it occupies, the Grand Controle building, also built by Mansart, along with Le Petit Controle and the Pavillon.

Guests can also take in the Piece d'Eau des Suisses, a 13-hectare ornamental pool excavated by Swiss Guards between 1679 and 1682.

The palace was built by King Louis XIV, who during the 17th century famously had his former hunting lodge transformed into a sprawling 63,154-square-metre estate, made up of 700 rooms.

Given the luxurious nature of the grounds within which it sits, stays at Le Grand Controle do not come cheap. An overnight stay starts at €1,700 ($2,100) a night.

The hotel is the sixth property for luxury hotel brand Airelles, and features a Louis XIV-inspired menu at its on-site restaurant, helmed by famed chef Alain Ducasse, as well as a Valmont spa, complete with a 15-metre indoor swimming pool.

Each of Le Grand Controle's rooms and suites is individually decorated and named after someone once connected with the property, including Louis XVI's director-general of finances, statesman Jacques Necker and his daughter, novelist Madame de Stael.

Guests will have a dedicated butler, and be shuttled around the grounds via golf buggy or boat, and have access to previously unseen quarters of the property where royals lived and stayed.

Guests will also have a chance to enjoy a number of exclusive experiences, such as after-hours access to the Hall of Mirrors, avoiding the usually packed crowds, as well as taking a stroll through Le Hameau de la Reine (the Queen's Hamlet), a private retreat where Marie Antoinette would walk and host her closest friends.

The hotel was due to open in 2020, but was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Chateau de Versailles reopened to the public earlier this year, with all visitors required to book a mandatory time slot for entry.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

RESULT Shabab Al Ahli Dubai 0 Al Ain 6

Saturday's results West Ham 2-3 Tottenham

MATCH RESULT Liverpool 4 Brighton and Hove Albion 0

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

