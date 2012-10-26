Hotel insider: W Singapore - Sentosa Cove

The welcome

The feeling of arriving at any W hotel after dusk is that of arriving at a party in mid-swing, and despite its resort-like credentials and unexpected location, the new W Singapore - Sentosa Cove doesn't disappoint. The glitz of neon and the glamour of superbly-dressed, youthful staff followed me up red carpet stairs into a lobby-cum-dancefloor. To one side, a DJ and bongo player fused beats as visiting Big Apple celeb mixologist Joseph Boroski shook up a storm in the nearby W Lounge. The décor of the marble-lined lobby is eclectic and vibrant. Beyond floor-to-ceiling glass, the resort's sprawling pool is wreathed by palm trees and canopied-cabanas, bringing a touch of South Beach to Sentosa.

The neighbourhood

The island of Sentosa, accessible by bridge from Singapore proper, seems an odd location for such an urban hotel brand. Home to sprawling villas (by Singapore standards), theme parks, casinos and plenty of other resorts, Sentosa is an idyllic escape from the city, and is just a 15 minute cab ride away. The W Singapore - Sentosa Cove's resort persona - includes the city's first resort-managed private yacht berths.

The room

My "Wonderful" room, one of 240 guest rooms, is lit like a tattoo parlour in neon pink, but remains spacious and inviting. A bathroom with single vanity, bathtub, twin-head shower and indulgent Bliss amenities branches off from the hallway, and a king-sized bed dominates the rest of the space. A Bose sound system is linked to an iPod docking station. The Munchie Box minibar offers a great selection of late night temptations , while the signature W Bed is gloriously comfortable and comes decked out with 350 thread-count linens. Be sure to book a pool view room.

The service

The staff were cheerful and knowledgeable. Groomed immaculately and always smiling, the waiting staff in the Kitchen Table, the resort's all-day dining outlet, were especially impressive.

The food

Sun-drenched breakfasts in the all-day dining restaurant Feast are a global gourmet trip, with a massive selection of western and Asian delights to sample. Skirt restaurant, the brand's new grill concept, deals in quality aged meats and fresh seafood (southern blue fin toro tuna with avocado and wasabi, S$45; Dh135, braised and grilled beef tongue with shallots, scallion and beef salt, S$14; Dh42).

The scene

W Singapore - Sentosa Cove is essentially a seaside resort with all the W elements (funky music in the lobby and elevator, lots of neon, good-looking staff) added on. However, Saturday morning in Feast is a battle between visiting hipsters and DJs on their iPads, and the screaming toddlers of local families looking for respite from city living.

Loved

Feeling like a movie star.

Hated

"Wonderful" rooms looking to the city are not worth the ride out to Sentosa unless you're attending a party there. The lack of a pillow menu is also a pain for people like me who sleep on something akin to a log. A sand fly problem around the pool and Feast's outdoor tables also needs to be sorted.

The verdict

With their bold design and rock star persona, W hotels are not for everyone, although the designers, artists and DJs who frequent this one might have to share it with the locals. Travellers looking for a contrast from the city, a spot for an intimate celebration or a corporate gathering with a difference will find the W a chic, inviting experience.

The bottom line

A "Wonderful" room during the week starts at SD$388 (Dh1,166) twin share including breakfast. W Singapore - Sentosa Cove, 21 Ocean Way, Sentosa Island, Singapore (www.starwoodhotels.com; 0065 6808 7288).

RESULTS Dubai Kahayla Classic – Group 1 (PA) $750,000 (Dirt) 2,000m

Winner: Deryan, Ioritz Mendizabal (jockey), Didier Guillemin (trainer).

Godolphin Mile – Group 2 (TB) $750,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Secret Ambition, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar

Dubai Gold Cup – Group 2 (TB) $750,000 (Turf) 3,200m

Winner: Subjectivist, Joe Fanning, Mark Johnston

Al Quoz Sprint – Group 1 (TB) $1million (T) 1,200m

Winner: Extravagant Kid, Ryan Moore, Brendan Walsh

UAE Derby – Group 2 (TB) $750,000 (D) 1,900m

Winner: Rebel’s Romance, William Buick, Charlie Appleby

Dubai Golden Shaheen – Group 1 (TB) $1.5million (D) 1,200m

Winner: Zenden, Antonio Fresu, Carlos David

Dubai Turf – Group 1 (TB) $4million (T) 1,800m

Winner: Lord North, Frankie Dettori, John Gosden

Dubai Sheema Classic – Group 1 (TB) $5million (T) 2,410m

Winner: Mishriff, John Egan, John Gosden

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The alternatives • Founded in 2014, Telr is a payment aggregator and gateway with an office in Silicon Oasis. It’s e-commerce entry plan costs Dh349 monthly (plus VAT). QR codes direct customers to an online payment page and merchants can generate payments through messaging apps. • Business Bay’s Pallapay claims 40,000-plus active merchants who can invoice customers and receive payment by card. Fees range from 1.99 per cent plus Dh1 per transaction depending on payment method and location, such as online or via UAE mobile. • Tap started in May 2013 in Kuwait, allowing Middle East businesses to bill, accept, receive and make payments online “easier, faster and smoother” via goSell and goCollect. It supports more than 10,000 merchants. Monthly fees range from US$65-100, plus card charges of 2.75-3.75 per cent and Dh1.2 per sale. • 2checkout’s “all-in-one payment gateway and merchant account” accepts payments in 200-plus markets for 2.4-3.9 per cent, plus a Dh1.2-Dh1.8 currency conversion charge. The US provider processes online shop and mobile transactions and has 17,000-plus active digital commerce users. • PayPal is probably the best-known online goods payment method - usually used for eBay purchases - but can be used to receive funds, providing everyone’s signed up. Costs from 2.9 per cent plus Dh1.2 per transaction.

So what is Spicy Chickenjoy? Just as McDonald’s has the Big Mac, Jollibee has Spicy Chickenjoy – a piece of fried chicken that’s crispy and spicy on the outside and comes with a side of spaghetti, all covered in tomato sauce and topped with sausage slices and ground beef. It sounds like a recipe that a child would come up with, but perhaps that’s the point – a flavourbomb combination of cheap comfort foods. Chickenjoy is Jollibee’s best-selling product in every country in which it has a presence.



BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Friday (UAE kick-off times) Cologne v Hoffenheim (11.30pm) Saturday Hertha Berlin v RB Leipzig (6.30pm) Schalke v Fortuna Dusseldof (6.30pm) Mainz v Union Berlin (6.30pm) Paderborn v Augsburg (6.30pm) Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund (9.30pm) Sunday Borussia Monchengladbach v Werder Bremen (4.30pm) Wolfsburg v Bayer Leverkusen (6.30pm) SC Freiburg v Eintracht Frankfurt (9on)

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

