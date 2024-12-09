Things to do in the UAE this week, from trainer swaps at Sole DXB to fun in the Liwa desert

Whether you are looking for a good deal on books or trainers, or seeking a pet-friendly festival or an evening out in the desert, this week is full of fun events. Here, <i>The National </i>rounds up seven things to do around the Emirates, from December 9 to December 15. Head to Sound Stages at Dubai Studio City to catch the last day of Big Bad Wolf 2024, where thousands of books are for sale – across genres and languages. There are more than 50,000 Arabic titles on offer, the event's largest collection of its kind yet, as well as a children's zone with bouncy castles and arts and crafts stations to keep the little ones engaged. Thought-provoking literature is highlighted this year too, with books such as <i>Amazing Women: 100 Lives to Inspire You </i>and <i>It’s a Wonderful World: How to Protect the Planet and Change the Future</i>. <i>December 9; 10am-midnight; Dubai Studio City</i> Head to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/08/16/bisou-dubai-opera-restaurant-review/" target="_blank">Bisou</a> for an artistic twist to your meal, as the Dubai Opera restaurant teams up with Hedonist Gallery to showcase a selection of works by Pablo Picasso. The exhibition features a collection of gold medallions, silver plates and sculptures. Among the highlights is a set of plates from 1955, with designs inspired by the Renaissance period. The pieces feature mythological subjects such as nymphs, satyrs and centaurs, as well as playful patterns that honour Picasso's last muse, Jacqueline Roque. Several gold sculptures created in 1956 are also on display, as well as medallions crafted from 23K solid gold. The exhibition is free for guests dining at the restaurant. <i>Daily, 9am-midnight; until December 10; Dubai Opera Plaza; 058 140 6888</i> Gather for a festive afternoon tea set up around a Christmas tree adorned by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2024/09/20/black-book-hublot-rahul-mishra-tods-delvaux-tiffany-co-pharrell-williams/" target="_blank">Tiffany & Co</a> ornaments at Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi. On the menu are dishes such as truffle and egg croissant, smoked salmon and sobacha blinis, as well as a signature snowball dessert in pear winter berry marmalade and maple mousse. Freshly baked scones are also available, served with a choice of tea or coffee. <i>Daily until January 10; 3pm-7pm; Dh270 per person; The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi; 02 333 2333</i> Rock fans can catch a performance by American band Thirty Seconds to Mars at Coca-Cola Arena on Thursday. Formed by brothers Jared and Shannon Leto, the group is known for their powerful sound and though-provoking lyrics. Concertgoers can expect to hear hits from their latest album such as <i>Stuck</i>, <i>Life is Beautiful</i> and <i>Midnight Prayer</i>. <i>December 12; doors open 7pm; from Dh295; City Walk, Dubai; 800 223388</i> Liwa International Festival is back, bringing a blend of adventure and culture to the Abu Dhabi dunes. A freestyle drift by expert drivers opens the festival on Friday, taking place under Tal Moreeb, the UAE's tallest dune in Al Dhafra. A range of motorsports activities are scheduled throughout the festival, but there is also family-friendly activities at Liwa Village, including the wanasa zone that houses a petting zoo, carnival rides and an escape room. Nearby, visitors can check out the immersive museum Night Oasis. A souq with local handicrafts and food kiosks are also on offer. Other activities include daily fireworks and hot air balloon rides for an aerial view of the surrounding desert landscape. New this year is the Hollywood circus, featuring performances from acrobats, magicians and clowns, as well as a Ferris wheel with panoramic views of Tal Moreeb. <i>December 13 to January 4; 3pm onwards; from Dh10 for general entry; Al Dhafra, Abu Dhabi</i> Take your dogs to<b> </b>Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club for the second Feastival, a dog-friendly festival with several activities for pets. Highlights include a meet-and-greet with Santa Claus, as well as areas designed specifically for the furry guests, such as a ball pit. A dog show will crown a best-costume winner at the end of the day. Dogs can also enjoy free pet-friendly ice cream. A dedicated children's zone with bouncy castles, soft play pod, ball pit and slides is also set up, with vendors selling ice cream, candy floss and popcorn. Watch out for sprinkles of snow to add to the festive cheer, and a tree lighting ceremony with carol singers. Guests can also check out a mini Christmas market offering trinkets for pets and humans. <i>December 14; noon-10pm; from Dh20; Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club</i> Sole DXB, a contemporary culture festival, returns this year with a line-up of fashion pop-ups, workshops and more at Dubai Design District. Among the highlights is the skatepark with high-energy contests and obstacles for both amateur and professional skaters, as well as the trainer swap and thrift market offering a platform for sneakerheads to buy, sell and trade. About 13 vendors are on site at the thrift area, so keep an eye out for rare finds and hidden gems. The festival is a platform to witness exclusive collaborations such as the anticipated adidas Originals Clot Dress Capsule by Edison Chen. <i>December 13 to 15; 3pm onwards; from Dh295; Dubai Design District</i>