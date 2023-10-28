3 Halloween events for children – and pets – in the UAE this weekend

Halloween weekend is upon us, and with it come a number of child-friendly shows, meals and dress-up opportunities. Here are three to pick from across the Emirates.

‘Prunch’ at Century Village, Dubai

A child and pet-friendly Halloween-themed “prunch” at Century Village promises guests a “howling good time”.

On the cards is a Paint My Dog station, a dog kissing booth, milk and treat stations for dogs and cats, and prizes for best (human) and cutest (animal) costumes.

Children under six and pets of ages enter free, although the latter will undergo an inspection by City Vet Clinic at the entrance for safety reasons. Pet owners also need to ensure their kitties and pooches have an updated pet passport, which can be sorted through the Pet Set Go app.

Animal treats aside, the licensed event offers a comprehensive menu from Century Village restaurants Soho and Daalchini, including quinoa salad, chicken tenders, popcorn shrimp, hot dogs, samosa chaat, mutton seekh kebabs and fish fingers.

Sunday; 2pm-5pm; Dh103 for children aged six to12, Dh32 for nanny’s lunch pack, from Dh155 for adults; Garhoud, Dubai; 058 592 2492

Spooky tricks at Waitrose, Abu Dhabi

In the capital, head to the Waitrose at Khalifa City and enjoy a complimentary show by Magic Al, who promises to thrill and spook children in equal measure. The store also has a pumpkin painting section for little artists.

Sunday; 11am-2pm; Khalifa City

Free meal at Wingstop, UAE-wide

Kids in costume eat free and adults get 15 per cent off at Wingstop this weekend. Photo: Wingstop

All Wingstop branches in Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah are offering a free meal to children who come dressed up in Halloween finery. Little ones under the age of 12 will get a complimentary kids’ meal, usually priced at Dh20.

Accompanying adults, too, get 15 per cent off on dine-in orders.

While some of the outposts have put up Halloween decor, the Wingstop at Silicon Central Mall has been transformed into a haunted hideaway for a side of drama alongside your wings.

Monday and Tuesday; various venues and timings; www.wingstop.ae