Things to do in the UAE this week: Spooky pumpkins and Peking duck

Halloween might be at the very end of the month, but spooktastic events and activities are already on the cards, in addition to plenty of action for brunches, movie buffs and culture vultures.

Here we round up seven things to do in the Emirates, from Monday to Sunday.

Monday

Going back to school after an eventful long weekend can be tough. Why not treat the children to a movie afternoon with the After School Club at Roxy Cinemas?

The cinema will put on a weekly roster of child-friendly screenings, from Gran Turismo and Cats in the Museum to The Adventures of Jurassic Pet 2, for Dh59, inclusive of a ticket, unlimited popcorn and a beverage.

Monday to Friday, 3.30pm-5.30pm; Dh59; Roxy Cinemas in Dubai Hills Mall, City Walk, The Beach, and Al Khawaneej Walk; www.theroxycinemas.com

Tuesday

The world's smallest otters are now in Abu Dhabi. Photo: National Aquarium

In Abu Dhabi, head to the National Aquarium in Al Qana to interact with its latest residents: A family of Asian short-claw otters.

Playful and adorable, the world’s smallest otters are known for their social tendencies, though it’s best to let animals take the lead if they are comfortable during an interaction.

The otter presentation and meet-and-greet will take place at 2pm each afternoon.

Open daily, 10am-10pm; Dh190; Rabdan, Abu Dhabi; thenationalaquarium.ae

Wednesday

Scary shows and spooky parades are on the cards at MotionGate. Photo: Dubai Parks and Resorts

Kick-starting Halloween festivities early, Motiongate Dubai launches its Fright Nights: Volume VI this month, with the theme Curse of the Taleweaver.

On five evenings of the week, the park will offer 13 immersive horror experiences and scare zones such as Twilight Mirror and Nightshade Street, plus put on parades and shows featuring characters such as Dracula, The Boogeyman and Midas.

The Candy Goblin can also be spotted trick-or-treating around the toddler-friendly Smurfs Village.

Wednesdays to Sundays until October 31, 4pm-8pm; Dubai Parks and Resorts; from Dh330; www.motiongatedubai.com

Thursday

Emirati visual artist Najat Makki. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

Catch an evocative exhibition by Emirati visual artist Najat Makki at Dubai’s Aisha Alabbar Gallery.

The Scent of Memories exemplifies Makki’s sensibilities towards colours through speckled, vibrant paints, hallucinatory paisleys and patterns and forms emerging from dizzying brushstrokes. The quartet of works entitled Four Seasons embodies summer, winter, autumn and spring, with circles of gold, white, black and teal painted on Indian textiles with backdrops evoking each of the four seasons.

READ MORE When is Global Village opening?

Until November 2; Monday to Friday, 10am-6pm; Warehouse 101, Al Quoz, Dubai; aishaalabbar.art

Friday

Finnish celebrity chef Mehmet Gurs will present a one-time menu at Garage, W Abu Dhabi. The founder of Michelin-starred Istanbul restaurant Mikla, Gurs specialises in traditional Turkish, notably Anatolian, cuisine.

The five-course meal includes oysters with pickle granita; savour lakerda pickled bonito with horseradish yoghurt; balik ekmek anchovy crisp with lemon mayo; chard-stuffed manti ravioli with yoghurt and tomato paste; and pistachio pipes and ice cream.

October 6; 6pm-10.30pm; Dh349 (food only); Yas Island. Abu Dhabi; 02 656 0000

Saturday

The shredded Peking duck salad is on the brunch menu. Photo: Mott 32

The latest offering in the city of brunches is the one by Mott 32. Located on the 73rd floor of Address Beach Resort, the fine-dining Chinese restaurant offers arguably the best views in Dubai.

On the brunch menu are appetisers such as fried soft-shell crab, shredded 42 days Peking duck salad and wild mushroom dumplings with black truffle.

Mains include dishes such as sweet and sour chicken with dragon fruit; Angus beef with scallion oyster sauce; and mapo tofu with chilli bean curd. Don’t miss Mott 32’s signature almond and chocolate oolong tea “xiao long bao” for dessert.

Saturdays, 12.30pm-4pm; from Dh375; JBR, Dubai; beartpro.com

Sunday

The Roof Walk experience at Ferrari World costs Dh195. Photo: Ferrari World Abu Dhabi

Now that the weather is starting to cool down, Ferrari World Yas Island has relaunched its Roof Walk experience. On five days of the week, visitors to the adrenalin-fuelled theme park can clamber on to its recognisable red roof and drink in far-reaching views of the capital.

A maximum of eight guests can walk at a time (weather-permitting), and they will be accompanied by a guide at all times. Participants must be between eight and 65 years, and those under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Perhaps best of all, you don’t need to buy a general admission ticket for this stand-alone experience, which costs Dh195; however, if you do have one, you pay Dh125 for the Roof Walk.

Wednesday to Sunday, 3pm-8pm; Dh195; Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; www.ferrariworldabudhabi.com