Top pool deals for an evening swim in the UAE

Dubai Municipality recently designated three beaches for night swimming. But for those still daunted by the UAE summer heat, hotels and other venues are offering deals for after-dark swims.

Here are some top places for a post-sunset dip in the UAE.

Aura Skypool, Dubai

Aura Skypool offers an evening swim three times a week. Victor Besa / The National

The "world's highest 360° infinity pool", according to its website, suspended 200 metres in the air, offers an evening swim three times a week. Access to the Instagram-worthy pool costs Dh225 per person, excluding food and drinks.

There is also an indoor pool that costs Dh200 per person, including food and drinks, and live entertainment, too.

Tuesday, Friday and Saturday; 8pm-11pm; from Dh200 per person; Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah; 04 566 2121, auraskypool.com

Eva Beach House, Dubai

The Tulum-inspired restaurant has a swimming pool that is open daily from 10am to 11pm.

Every Friday and Saturday, guests can head to a night brunch from 8pm until midnight, which costs from Dh425 per person. DJ Alex spins the beats.

There is also a special offer for women every Thursday evening, when they can get a three-course meal plus pool access from 8pm to 11pm for Dh195.

The venue is part of The Club at Palm West Beach on Palm Jumeirah, where several venues offer night swimming, including Playa and Gallery 7/40.

Daily; 10am-11pm; prices vary; The Club, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah; 04 510 4800; evabeachhousedubai.com

La Ville, Dubai

The infinity pool at the City Walk hotel offers picturesque views of Downtown Dubai. A night-time swim is available every day for Dh150 per person, including food and drinks.

Daily; 7am-10pm; Dh150 per person; City Walk; 054 309 5948; livelaville.com

The Abu Dhabi Edition

The swimming pool at The Abu Dhabi Edition is open daily until 9pm. Photo: The Abu Dhabi Edition

The swimming pool at the Al Bateen Marina hotel is open from 7am to 9pm, which means guests can relax at the venue until after sunset. The entry fee is redeemable against food and drinks from Alba Terrace.

Daily; 7am-9pm; Dh150 on weekdays, Dh225 on weekends; Al Bateen Marina; 02 208 0000; editionhotels.com

Barasti Beach, Dubai

Guests can enjoy swimming and lounging at Barasti Beach until 10pm. Photo: Barasti Beach

At the famed party place at Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort, guests can enjoy swimming and lounging in the water until 10pm on weekdays and until 2am on weekends.

Daily; from 9am; a la carte menu or Dh250 per person including drinks; Dubai Marina; 04 318 1313; destinationminaseyahi.com/dining/barasti