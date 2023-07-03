Things to do in the UAE this week, from a Batman-themed mall takeover to an indoor run

Although Eid Al Adha is over, there are still plenty of activities happening around the Emirates, including art exhibitions, comedy shows and an indoor summer run.

Here, The National rounds up seven things to do in the UAE from July 3 to 9.

Monday

Catch a live performance of the comedy duo Josh Widdicombe and Rob Beckett, the pair behind the popular podcast Parenting Hell at Dubai Opera.

The chart-topping show explores the trials and triumphs of parenthood. Guests can expect the same relatable content and more as the duo take to the stage.

Monday, from 7pm; from Dh295; Downtown Dubai; dubai.platinumlist.net

Tuesday

ArtBooth gallery has recently opened an exhibition space at Centro Capital Centre by Rotana in Abu Dhabi.

Its first show titled Salam, or peace in English, is on display until July 10. Visitors can see the works of Emirati talent Afra Al Suwaidi, as well as Lebanese artists Lana Khayat and Walid El Masri.

The exhibition aims to evoke a sense of peace and make people think about the importance of harmony and balance.

Monday to Friday, 10am-7pm; Saturday, 10am-3pm; until July 10; Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, Abu Dhabi; artboothuae.com

Wednesday

Batman fans can head to Ibn Battuta Mall in Dubai for a superhero-themed takeover featuring immersive activities, games and a meet-and-greet.

The event, which runs until July 28, is spread across the mall's India, China and Egypt courts with different activities hosted including a virtual reality experience to a live show taking place in the fictional Gotham City. There's also a photo opportunity with the Caped Crusader himself.

Open daily 2pm-10pm; until July 28; Dh150 spend at the mall for pass; Jebel Ali Village; ibnbattutamall.com

Thursday

Visit the Abu Dhabi Children's Library at the Cultural Foundation for a unique play date.

The Beit Beit programme offers a glimpse into an Emirati cultural experience from the past when children used to play in imaginary houses built of takkyas (large pillows) and mattresses. There is also storytelling, a vintage doll exhibition, a toy shop and a play area.

Open daily, 9am-8pm; until September 30; free; culturalfoundation.ae

Friday

Farsi speakers can head to Theatre at Mall of the Emirates for a performance of Who Killed the Hedgehog? featuring popular Iranian actor Bahram Afshari.

The 80-minute show, which also stars Tino Salehi, draws inspiration from life's ups and downs and offers a positive reminder in challenging times.

Afshari, who has six million followers on Instagram, is well-known across Iranian television, film and theatre. He has appeared in shows such as Red Square, Lantouri and Simple Worker Needed.

Friday and Saturday, from 8.30pm; from Dh169; Mall of the Emirates, Dubai; dubai.platinumlist.net

Saturday

Register for an indoor summer run at City Centre Mirdif, which takes place on Saturday. Runners of all ages and levels can join the family-friendly challenge taking place on the mall's ground level.

Participants can choose between three routes and distances: 850 metres, 3km and 5km. Medals, certificates and refreshments are on hand, as well as cash prizes and gift vouchers for winners in each category.

Pre-registration is required, the run is on Saturday, from 7am; from Dh65; Mirdif, Dubai; hopasports.com

Sunday

There is the chance to watch another stage play at Alserkal Avenue's The Junction on Sunday.

Titled Will You Marry (With) Me by Noha Shahwan, it follows five inseparable friends Sarah, Maria, Rose, Lili and Suzan as their bond is put to the test during major individual milestones. The heartfelt story explores the group's friendship and whether it can withstand shake-ups and revelations.

There is a matinee performance at 2.30pm, as well as an evening show at 7pm.

Sunday, 2.30pm and 7pm; from Dh80; Al Quoz; dubai.platinumlist.net