Basketball Without Borders Asia to take place in Abu Dhabi for the first time

Basketball Without Borders Asia is coming in Abu Dhabi for the first time.

A collaboration between the NBA, Fiba and DCT Abu Dhabi, the event is aimed at bringing together top high school prospects from across Asia to learn more about the game. It will take place at NYUAD from June 2 to 5.

Current and former NBA, WNBA and Fiba players and coaches will be on hand to share their tips, while young players will also compete alongside one another. Organised annually since 2001, the event has been held across 23 cities in 20 countries since it began, with 105 former participants making it to the NBA or WNBA.

Those participating will also take part in life skills, leadership development and NBA Cares programming. In conjunction, a Jr NBA Abu Dhabi Elite Camp will take place from June 2 to 4 at NYUAD. The camp will bring together 40 of the top male and female players aged 15 and under from the Jr NBA Abu Dhabi League to develop their skills and take part in games.

DCT Abu Dhabi director general of tourism Saleh Al Geziry said it was an honour for Abu Dhabi to be hosting the programme for the first time.

“In collaboration with the NBA and Fiba, DCT Abu Dhabi is committed to inspiring and equipping young athletes, both in the UAE and across the world, teaching the fundamental skills and core values of the game, including teamwork, respect, determination and community,” he said.

“Through the Jr NBA Abu Dhabi Elite Camp and our ongoing Jr NBA League programme, we are developing the talent of schoolchildren across the emirate, fostering a love for basketball, as well as team spirit and dedication. We wish all the players the best of luck and look forward to seeing their talent develop.

NBA Europe and Middle East managing director Ralph River said: “For more than two decades, Basketball Without Borders has played a key role in developing top international prospects, with more than 100 having advanced to the NBA and WNBA. We’re thrilled to be bringing this transformative programme to the Arabian Gulf for the first time, and thank Fiba and DCT Abu Dhabi for their commitment to helping develop the next generation of players in the UAE and beyond.”

Fiba National Federations & Sport director Zoran Radovic added: “We are extremely happy to have this edition of BWB Asia in the UAE for the first time, where the best prospects from Asia and Oceania will be able to demonstrate their skills and commitment to our sport.”

Basketball Without Borders Asia and the Jr NBA Abu Dhabi Elite Camp are part of a collaboration between the NBA and DCT Abu Dhabi that will feature the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves playing two preseason games at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in October.