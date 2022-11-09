Singles' Day 2022 sales: best deals and offers across UAE's online retailers

The Singles' Day shopping event is here.

Online retailers in the UAE are rolling out massive deals this week, with discounts of up to 70 per cent on a number of retail categories.

Also known as Double 11 or 11.11, the shopping holiday originated in China in the 1990s but has won fans around the world — reportedly even eclipsing the famous Black Friday sales, according to Statista.

Scroll through the gallery above to see a range of discounted products and prices on Amazon and Noon

The day was originally meant to celebrate people who are not in relationships, but Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba jumped on the trend in 2009, effectively redefining 11.11.

Here are a few retailers in the UAE celebrating the occasion with discounts galore.

Amazon

The online retailer, which is also known for its Prime Day sales, is back with deals across categories including home, kitchen, fashion and beauty.

The sale will run from Thursday to Saturday. As usual, Prime members are given more benefits, such as free international delivery from Amazon US and UK, across eligible deals.

Noon

This Middle East-born retailer has two major sales events planned this month, starting with the three-day 11.11 spree from Thursday until midnight on Saturday.

Noon is discounting a range of shopping categories, but will emphasise fashion and beauty products.

This will be followed by Noon's flagship sale event, Yellow Friday, which begins next Sunday and runs for a week.

Namshi

Beauty box with products from Estee Lauder, MAC, Rodial, Rituals, Miu Miu, Stila, Origins and Benefit; Dh399 (down from Dh1,999); on Namshi.

The online fashion store, which is being acquired by Noon, has deals throughout November.

For its 11.11 promotion, Namshi is reintroducing its buy one, get one free offer on selected products when shoppers use the code B1G1.

Add two or more items to your cart, check out and use the code to receive the lowest-priced item for free.

FirstCry

The baby store has rolled out jaw-dropping deals of up to 90 per cent on a range of brands and products – from strollers and car seats to doll houses and cutesy apparel.

The sale runs until November 11 and, other than discounts, shoppers can also pick baby clothing sets and other select products at a flat rate of Dh11.

Sharaf DG

Singles Day sales for electronics retailer Sharaf DG started last Friday, with discounts of up to 60 per cent on selected gadgets.

Shoppers can enjoy deals across various electronic segments from brands such as Apple, Samsung and LG. The sale runs until Sunday.

Dubai Store

The government-backed online marketplace is offering up to 80 per cent discount on various categories.

Shoppers can also enjoy free delivery on orders above Dh100 during the sale period, which Dubai Store promotes as Green Friday. Even grocery items are discounted on the platform, with additional savings when using special codes.