10 things to do at Expo 2020 Dubai this week: world chess tournament and film screenings

With 192 pavilions, myriad exhibitions, hundreds of restaurants and non-stop activities, there are experiences for every taste at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Each week, we give you a round-up of some of the coolest happenings not to miss at the world's fair. Celebrating their country days this week are Belarus on Monday, Italy on Wednesday, and the Ivory Coast on Friday.

Follow the latest updates on Expo 2020 Dubai here

Here are our top picks of things to do this week:

1. Watch Algerian group El Day in concert

Experience an eclectic journey through Algerian music courtesy of El Day, who will fuse together a number of musical styles including diwane, flamenco, chaabi, samba, salsa and reggae in a two-hour concert designed to showcase the richness and diversity of the country’s musical heritage.

Where: Jubilee Stage

When: Monday, November 22

Time: 8pm

2. Enjoy an evening of Musical Fusion

A unique Qawwali Pakistani concert with Ustad Fareed Ayaz and Ustad Abu Muhammad, presenting various genres of classical music and Sufi performances, will take place on Monday evening. The pair hail from a traditional family known for their various genres of music, and will showcase the techniques passed down to them through generations.

Where: Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre

When: Monday, November 22

Time: 8pm

3. Watch a screening of ‘Cinema Paradiso’

As part of Italy Pavilion's film series, prepare to be enchanted by this movie from Italian director Giuseppe Tornatore. The winner of the 1989 Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, starring Philippe Noiret and Antonella Attili, the romantic drama centres on a filmmaker's recollection of falling in love with movies at the cinema in his local Sicilian village.

Where: Italy Pavilion

When: Monday, November 22

Time: 8pm

4. Catch a Sustainability and Design conference

The Portugal Pavilion has launched ‘Home and Design’ month to showcase Portuguese tradition, innovation and sustainability. Running until December 5, artisans and designers will appear at a series of events, including a conference on Sustainability and Design, set to take place on November 23.

Where: Portugal Pavilion

When: Tuesday, November 23

Time: 4pm

5. Join an International Chef's Table with Manish Mehrotra

Renowned chef Manish Mehrotra will host a chef's table at Expo 2020 Dubai. Picture by Graham Crouch/The National

Award-winning Indian chef Manish Mehrotra will host a luxurious evening at Jubilee Gastronomy, serving up a nine-course tasting menu including some of his signature dishes. Guests will even be picked up and dropped off in a limousine, and sent away with personalised gift bags. Reservation is required by e-mailing book.jubilee@gatesdxb.com or by calling 050 222 1488.

Where: Jubilee Gastronomy

When: Tuesday, November 23

Time: 10am — midnight

6. Watch the World School Chess Tournament

More than 100 of the world’s best young chess players will come together for the World School Chess Tournament, taking place at the Spain Pavilion from Wednesday to Monday. Grouped in 12 teams and coming from 10 different countries, 108 participants will battle it out to take the final title in front of reigning World Champion Magnus Carlsen (Norway) and his opponent, Ian Niepomniachi (Russia). The participants are the finalists of the one-year event, initiated with 2,600 contestants from more than 54 countries.

Where: Spain Pavilion

When: 25-29 November

Time: Ongoing

7. Saudi Arabia Poetry series

Arabic music and poetry will come together in an evening featuring renowned and emerging poets from the Gulf and Mena, who will showcase their latest works.

Where: Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre

When: Saturday, November 27

Time: 8pm to 10pm

8. Moroccan Caftan Exhibition

Discover the beautiful designs and detailed craftsmanship of a unique collection of Moroccan Caftans, designed by top Moroccan fashion designers. The garments combine intricate designs with rich fabrics, using traditional techniques that have been used for centuries.

Where: Morocco Pavilion

When: Friday, November 26

Time: 9am to 10pm

9. Watch a screening of ‘Son Rise’

Catch a screening of this multi award-winning documentary by Vibha Bakshi, which tells the story of the fight to change the narrative on gender inequality. It will be followed by a call to action by the Heads of the Diplomatic Missions.

Where: Jubilee Stage

When: Friday, November 26

Time: 7pm

10. Enjoy live music from Mad Hatter's Daughter

When Buzz T Isles heard his wife Kira sing for the first time, he immediately realised her talent. The couple released their first music together a few months later. The duo will take to the stage at the Germany Pavilion on Friday evening, bringing with them their dynamic sound, which pays homage to both the younger and older generations.

Where: Germany Pavilion

When: Friday, November 26

Time: 8pm

---------------------------------------------------------